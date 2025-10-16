⭐Changes inspired by our community!
Major Features
- New categories have been added to the Aura Collector for Frostbite and Poison (Effect).
- community inspired ⭐ The Telluric Telescope may now be rerolled using Sun Pieces
- 13 Alternative Exploration Rooms have been added to the game
- community inspired ⭐ Weapon Passives at the Arsenal can now be purchased with Sun Pieces
- The Loot Affinity system has been reworked to align more with effects
- The Imprint System has been reworked:
Total Imprints (per room) from 2 to 3
Unselected Imprints will no longer be found at Andromeda's Bar
The Loot Affinity for Imprints has been significantly increased
- Players now receive additional spells in the starter room, up to 5 with the Zim-Zim's Magical Gift! and all spells have different Elemental Affinities
Small Features
- The Telluric Ruins room now displays spells on the Altars and all spells have different Elemental Affinities. The reroll animation has also been sped up
- Swapping spells with a spell on ground will keep the imprint equipped on same slot
Balancing
- Changed the base amount of rerolls for Cursed Telescope from 3 to 0
- Imprint Balance: General Imprint Adjustments:
Fajroglobo: Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1
Fajropluvo: Base Effect from 2 to 1. Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1.
Glaciostifto: Damage reduced from an average of 89 to 29.
Galciosabro: Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1.
Veneneksplodo: Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1
Venenspiralo: Base effect from 2 to 1. Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1
Nulokato: Transcendence Effect from 3 to 2
Echo Imprint Adjustments:
All Echo-based Imprints have had their conditions standardized. They now require a 3 Cost Spell that is at least level 10.
This Impacts the following Imprints:
* Fajrovoko I, Fajrovoko II, and Fajrovoko III
* Glaciovoko I and Glaciovoko II
* Venenvoko I, Venenvoko II, Venenvoko III, Venenvoko IV and Venenvoko IV
* Elektvoko I, Elektvoko II, Elektvoko III and Elektvoko IV
* Nulovoko I, Nulovoko II,Nulovoko III, Nulovoko IV and Nulovoko V
- Slightly increased the default movespeed for the player to make exploration overall faster
Interface
- community inspired ⭐ Added the possibility to visually hide the Dead Cells head
Bug Fixes
- fixed the floating platform not being interactable in DLC world 1 Eclipse room
- Sometimes player would buy the wrong drink on Andromeda's bar
- Sometimes player would buy the wrong loot from the Merchant
- The elemental affinity damage was not displaying the correct values for player 2 in its spell's description
- Ophiuchus Swords did not stopping falling after the exploration/fight room was completed
- Saplings ghost effect had a wrong color making them hard to read
