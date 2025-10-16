 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20421499 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

  • New categories have been added to the Aura Collector for Frostbite and Poison (Effect).
  • community inspired ⭐ The Telluric Telescope may now be rerolled using Sun Pieces
  • 13 Alternative Exploration Rooms have been added to the game
  • community inspired ⭐ Weapon Passives at the Arsenal can now be purchased with Sun Pieces
  • The Loot Affinity system has been reworked to align more with effects
  • The Imprint System has been reworked:
    Total Imprints (per room) from 2 to 3
    Unselected Imprints will no longer be found at Andromeda's Bar
    The Loot Affinity for Imprints has been significantly increased
  • Players now receive additional spells in the starter room, up to 5 with the Zim-Zim's Magical Gift! and all spells have different Elemental Affinities

Small Features

  • The Telluric Ruins room now displays spells on the Altars and all spells have different Elemental Affinities. The reroll animation has also been sped up
  • Swapping spells with a spell on ground will keep the imprint equipped on same slot

Balancing

  • Changed the base amount of rerolls for Cursed Telescope from 3 to 0
  • Imprint Balance: General Imprint Adjustments:

    Fajroglobo: Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1

    Fajropluvo: Base Effect from 2 to 1. Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1.

    Glaciostifto: Damage reduced from an average of 89 to 29.

    Galciosabro: Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1.

    Veneneksplodo: Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1

    Venenspiralo: Base effect from 2 to 1. Transcendence Effect from 2 to 1

    Nulokato: Transcendence Effect from 3 to 2

    Echo Imprint Adjustments:

    All Echo-based Imprints have had their conditions standardized. They now require a 3 Cost Spell that is at least level 10.

    This Impacts the following Imprints:
    * Fajrovoko I, Fajrovoko II, and Fajrovoko III
    * Glaciovoko I and Glaciovoko II
    * Venenvoko I, Venenvoko II, Venenvoko III, Venenvoko IV and Venenvoko IV
    * Elektvoko I, Elektvoko II, Elektvoko III and Elektvoko IV
    * Nulovoko I, Nulovoko II,Nulovoko III, Nulovoko IV and Nulovoko V


  • Slightly increased the default movespeed for the player to make exploration overall faster

Interface

  • community inspired ⭐ Added the possibility to visually hide the Dead Cells head

Bug Fixes

  • fixed the floating platform not being interactable in DLC world 1 Eclipse room
  • Sometimes player would buy the wrong drink on Andromeda's bar
  • Sometimes player would buy the wrong loot from the Merchant
  • The elemental affinity damage was not displaying the correct values for player 2 in its spell's description
  • Ophiuchus Swords did not stopping falling after the exploration/fight room was completed
  • Saplings ghost effect had a wrong color making them hard to read


- The Hibernian Workshop Team

