Hey Junkers! 🎮⚙️

We’ve just rolled out a small update focused on vehicle renovation fixes and interface improvements based on your feedback! 💪

This patch addresses some minor but frustrating issues, improves the renovation workflow, and polishes interactions to make the gameplay smoother and more immersive.

As always — thank you for your support and detailed feedback. ❤️

Your reports help us make Junkyard Simulator better with every update.

Enjoy the update and happy scrapping, Junkers! 🧰🔩

Full Hotfix Details

⚙️ Gameplay & Mechanics

Fixed the bug preventing automatic renovation of the V6 engine.

Added translations for the “APPROVED” label in all languages upon completing item renovation.

Removed the unwanted white border around the “APPROVED” button.

Added safeguards to prevent stock market information from overlapping with the current plot status during renovation.

Fix for the issue where the screen would freeze when playing with a gamepad and pressing the large map button before unlocking it from the quest.

Blocked the ability to add a waypoint when playing with a gamepad if the large map is not currently active.

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

