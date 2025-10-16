Bugfixes:

- Fixed a bug where you still lose BP while under the effect of "Unyielding"

- Fixed a bug where the damage from the Skill "Arcane Annihilator" would not attribute to the skill holder

- Fixed a bug during the witch hunt quest where you could choose a decision that was only meant when you have a mage in your team, causing the event to break

- Fixed a bug where scouting and recruiting adventurers were the same button in the controller scheme(Scouting is now the Y-Button)

- Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get a warning if you skip your turn with remaining ap on controller despite having the warning enabled

- Fixed a rare bug where the game couldn't save due to some issues with the guild reports

- Some Textfixes





Gameplay:

- Heartseeker is no longer a guaranteed hit skill but its damage now also scales with accuracy

- Increased wisdom scaling of Defender and Guardian

- Increased the Damage Reduction of "Stalwart Defender" from 10% to 20%

- Changed the Teamwork-Skill "Groupie". Now it increases the Party's BP gain by 50% but everytime the leader gets damaged, the rest of the party loses 2-5 BP.

- Reduced the cooldown of the "Mediate" Skill by 1

- Removed physical resistance scaling from several enemies and instead they now gain an armor buff skills at the approriate levels. This is to prevent absurd resistance scaling at the highest levels

- The effects from the Class-skill "Protector" from the Guardian Class now also affect themselves

- Resist Mastery now also gives 10% Damage Reduction

- Added another skill to the Skill collection "Advanced Shield Techniques" called "Armor Up" which applies 3 stacks of protected to the caster for 3 turns for 1 AP.

- Increased Aura Range of Missile Barrier by 1

- Paladin Resistances now also grants 10% Damage Reduction

- Increased Values of Aura Effects from the Paladin skill tree



Quality of life:

- Visuals of accessoirs can now be invidually be toggled visible or invisible

- Battles can now be set to to auto combat. Use at your own risk :P

- When teaching a teamwork skill an empty slot will now be preselected to prevent confusion on how to teach teamwork skills

- When using the skill muscle charge, you will now get an amount prompt

- Added an event that returns Ferdinand the talking sword if it gets lost for any reason. It will revert back to the lowest tier. To prevent abuse, the value has been set to 0 for the lowest tier.

- Added a setting to turn off the walking sound

- For controllers when the dialogue choices pop up, there will be a half secod delay before a dialogue option can be chosen. This is to prevent accidental choosing when repeatedly skipping dialogues



Content:

- 2 new Face types

- 4 new Hairstyles for female and 3 new Hairstyles for male adventurers

- New Legendary Class: Silver Knight

- A tier 3 tank with high mobility to support their allies

- Automatically generates reflection stacks

- new dialogues after completing the Siege quest for everyone