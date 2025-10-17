 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20421380 Edited 17 October 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes happens when joining the game via Discord invites.
  • Fixed Warfare's increased transparency causing it to look green, and green snow appearing in Beginner Town (Winter).
  • Fixed a game softlock that occurs whenever Gray Whale arrives to battle.
  • Fixed "All Guns at the Ready" dealing the wrong amount of damage when not played by Grain.
  • Improved performance when the screen's on fire.
  • Removed rarity and card pack icons from "Mimyuu is Bored!"
  • Fixed "Entertain Mimyuu!" not using the displayed range for its effect. The effective range was 1 panel less than intended.
  • Fixed a bug that would make the boss not play a miss animation whenever a boss ability fails to execute.
  • Fixed Summer Beast and M10 being able to move after playing "Hide and Seek" and "Immovable Object" respectively.
  • Fixed outdated card arts of "Full Burst" and "Go with the Flow".
  • Fixed rendering issues on Trigger cards.
  • Added missing plate border icons for event milestone and new role level-up rewards.
  • Fixed Marc's Flight Training only showing a black screen when playing it.
  • Fixed a bug that would make Immovable Object not force units that pass through it into a battle.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause players' Steam profile pictures to not be rendered onto their plates in the lobby screen.

