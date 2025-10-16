Added:

Settings now appear at starting menu.

Added Jump button to act as Action too and Special button as Back/Cancel too inside menus.

Added Finnish language option. (More localization info can be found below)

Added 240 FPS option.

Added Sub weapon models for those, that did not have. (Excluding one given by Drunol since I was not sure about it's design.)

Some texts now has shadow in menus to improve visibility.

Added ability to switch world snapping on or off. (Was true by default but now is false.)

Added screen color filter presets. (More info below)

Fixes / Changes:

Improved fire effects in general.

(For old version users) Game will now check input data and resets it if any variable is missing.

Some words (Item names, descriptions and similar) are improved in general and some mistakes has been corrected.

Fixed super run skill animation not resetting after death leading to soft lock, if starting new game.

Fixed returning from load and save screen to game with controller was not always possible.

Managed to fix D container launching up if Cordina run to it.

Fixed safe room rain sound not playing at 120+ FPS.

Fixed very rare bug, that makes Cordina unmovable when exiting from any conversation.

Fixed fog not appearing caused by new Unity update.

While climbing ladder weapons from hands are now invisible, but reappear once Cordina is off from ladder.

Fixed Power Soul sub weapon for controllers.

Other Localization:

Localization was planned from a start, but database for everything was not completed until now. I wanted to start this by adding my own language Finnish as option to the demo.

In current vision demo is unlikely to receive any other language options by now because I feel I cannot do translations well enough myself. I most likely will pay professional to do that, but only after game is completed.

Languages will be added based on where the game is expected to perform best.

Color filters:

I added these screen filters just for fun to test how the game could look like with different colors. Plan is to create free controls for the players to modify color presentation.

To change color preset you have to press number from keyboard to do that. Any preset applied will not be saved to any file.