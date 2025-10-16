🩸 Wicked Island — First Major Update: The Builder
This marks the first major update since Wicked Island launched, and it’s a massive one.
The entire building system has been rebuilt from the ground up, introducing brand-new wood and stone build sets, improved snapping, reduced grind, and dozens of new decorative pieces to truly make your shelter your own.
You’ll also find sharper visuals, heavier and more responsive combat, and rebalanced enemy scaling across the island.
Performance scaling has been improved, a new enemy type has been added, and the world feels more alive than ever.
⚠️ Important: This update fundamentally replaces the old building system.
All old builds and save structures are incompatible and will not survive this update.
If you have an older save with bases, they will appear broken — character save data should still work fine, however.
🧱 Highlights
Massive Building Overhaul: Complete replacement of all old build pieces with new wood and stone sets.
Dozens of New Decorations: Statues, clutter, paintings, wall decor, and improved furniture.
Combat Improvements: More weight to attacks, faster dodges, and enemies that don’t track mid-swing.
New Enemy & Resource: The Weavemother lurks in caves, weaving silk — a new crafting material (preparing for future armor updates).
Sharper Visuals: Improved lighting, shaders, and more detailed backlighting for characters.
Quality of Life: Camera shake toggle, message history log, smoother NPC navigation, and smarter autosaves.
🪓 Full Changelog
Added
A few new lootable locations in the open world
New mesh for firepit and both stone/wood indoor versions
New enemy type Weavemother (found in caves)
New resource type Silk (found in caves)
A new collectible card
Glowing eyes added to several enemies
Free build option in cheat menu
Completely new wood and stone build sets, with tons of new pieces replacing the old ones
Neck and arm cuffs for slaves
Tons of new decorative items for build mode (statues, clutter, paintings, wall décor, etc.)
Lots of new interior furniture (also replaced older models)
Message history box to track events (toggle in settings, scroll with PgUp/PgDn)
Toggle to disable camera shake in settings
Autosaves now keep 5 rolling saves (oldest removed automatically)
High-level enemies now have prefixes (e.g. Alpha Werewolf)
More unique assets and light environmental storytelling on Oak Island
New loading screen tips
Changed
It should no longer snow or rain inside most NPC houses
Tweaked player combat animation speed for heavier feel
Adjusted enemy attack distances
Increased trace distance for Allure Staff
Godmode now applies a persistent invulnerability status across saves
Enemy level scaling now depends on both area and player level
Removed Deep Iron from caves — now exclusive to dungeons
Added Deep Iron ore nodes and loot drops in dungeons
Rebalanced early dungeons (Hollow Tunnels moved for difficulty balance)
Tweaked dodge iframes to start earlier
Improved navmesh generation to reduce NPCs getting stuck
Smoothed cave floors to help servants follow better
Enemies no longer rotate toward the player mid-attack (dodging now easier)
Made blood effects more gory and detailed
Doors now open on interact (no physics simulation)
Reduced build costs for all building pieces to lower grind
Tweaked snapping distance for more precise placement
Increased map zoom-out range
Increased visibility distance of enemy health widgets
Reduced fall damage
Adjusted Stranger’s size
Renamed “Slaves” → “Freed Slaves” for lore consistency
Increased weather variety
Improved female skin shader for better backlight visuals
Updated NPC name tag widget appearance
Crafting stations with fire now cast shadows (on High settings or above)
Rescaled castle build pieces to match new system — all old builds and saved bases are now incompatible
Fixed
Allure Staff now only works on sexable NPCs
Fixed key in Labyrinth not being interactable
Game now defaults to desktop resolution on first launch
Fixed wall torches not attaching properly
Feline mask now pickable
Fixed trees, ores, and collectibles spawning inside buildings
Fixed multiple build pieces breaking at once
Fixed potential crash when destroying build pieces
Fixed blood pools not appearing on slopes
Fixed enemies spawning underground, especially in dungeons
Fixed softlock when exiting pause menu during a save
Iron Creed now correctly displayed on compass
Possible fix for invisible body issue during scenes or armor changes
Increased Steam Cloud max size and file count to ensure all saves sync
Fixed weather toggle in cheat menu disabling random weather permanently
Main menu character now has a default body preset
Performance
Optimized blood effects
Tweaked engine settings for sharper visuals and better performance
Added hardware benchmark at first startup for automatic settings optimization
Improved texture streaming to reduce CPU/GPU overhead
Updated compression to lower VRAM usage
Optimized texture sizes
Optimized navmesh generation for lower CPU cost
Enabled actor code LODs for reduced CPU usage
