🩸 Wicked Island — First Major Update: The Builder

This marks the first major update since Wicked Island launched, and it’s a massive one.

The entire building system has been rebuilt from the ground up, introducing brand-new wood and stone build sets, improved snapping, reduced grind, and dozens of new decorative pieces to truly make your shelter your own.

You’ll also find sharper visuals, heavier and more responsive combat, and rebalanced enemy scaling across the island.

Performance scaling has been improved, a new enemy type has been added, and the world feels more alive than ever.

⚠️ Important: This update fundamentally replaces the old building system.

All old builds and save structures are incompatible and will not survive this update.

If you have an older save with bases, they will appear broken — character save data should still work fine, however.

🧱 Highlights

Massive Building Overhaul: Complete replacement of all old build pieces with new wood and stone sets.

Dozens of New Decorations: Statues, clutter, paintings, wall decor, and improved furniture.

Combat Improvements: More weight to attacks, faster dodges, and enemies that don’t track mid-swing.

New Enemy & Resource: The Weavemother lurks in caves, weaving silk — a new crafting material (preparing for future armor updates).

Sharper Visuals: Improved lighting, shaders, and more detailed backlighting for characters.

Quality of Life: Camera shake toggle, message history log, smoother NPC navigation, and smarter autosaves.

🪓 Full Changelog

Added

A few new lootable locations in the open world

New mesh for firepit and both stone/wood indoor versions

New enemy type Weavemother (found in caves)

New resource type Silk (found in caves)

A new collectible card

Glowing eyes added to several enemies

Free build option in cheat menu

Completely new wood and stone build sets , with tons of new pieces replacing the old ones

Neck and arm cuffs for slaves

Tons of new decorative items for build mode (statues, clutter, paintings, wall décor, etc.)

Lots of new interior furniture (also replaced older models)

Message history box to track events (toggle in settings, scroll with PgUp/PgDn)

Toggle to disable camera shake in settings

Autosaves now keep 5 rolling saves (oldest removed automatically)

High-level enemies now have prefixes (e.g. Alpha Werewolf )

More unique assets and light environmental storytelling on Oak Island

New loading screen tips

Changed

It should no longer snow or rain inside most NPC houses

Tweaked player combat animation speed for heavier feel

Adjusted enemy attack distances

Increased trace distance for Allure Staff

Godmode now applies a persistent invulnerability status across saves

Enemy level scaling now depends on both area and player level

Removed Deep Iron from caves — now exclusive to dungeons

Added Deep Iron ore nodes and loot drops in dungeons

Rebalanced early dungeons (Hollow Tunnels moved for difficulty balance)

Tweaked dodge iframes to start earlier

Improved navmesh generation to reduce NPCs getting stuck

Smoothed cave floors to help servants follow better

Enemies no longer rotate toward the player mid-attack (dodging now easier)

Made blood effects more gory and detailed

Doors now open on interact (no physics simulation)

Reduced build costs for all building pieces to lower grind

Tweaked snapping distance for more precise placement

Increased map zoom-out range

Increased visibility distance of enemy health widgets

Reduced fall damage

Adjusted Stranger’s size

Renamed “Slaves” → “Freed Slaves” for lore consistency

Increased weather variety

Improved female skin shader for better backlight visuals

Updated NPC name tag widget appearance

Crafting stations with fire now cast shadows (on High settings or above)

Rescaled castle build pieces to match new system — all old builds and saved bases are now incompatible

Fixed

Allure Staff now only works on sexable NPCs

Fixed key in Labyrinth not being interactable

Game now defaults to desktop resolution on first launch

Fixed wall torches not attaching properly

Feline mask now pickable

Fixed trees, ores, and collectibles spawning inside buildings

Fixed multiple build pieces breaking at once

Fixed potential crash when destroying build pieces

Fixed blood pools not appearing on slopes

Fixed enemies spawning underground, especially in dungeons

Fixed softlock when exiting pause menu during a save

Iron Creed now correctly displayed on compass

Possible fix for invisible body issue during scenes or armor changes

Increased Steam Cloud max size and file count to ensure all saves sync

Fixed weather toggle in cheat menu disabling random weather permanently

Main menu character now has a default body preset

Performance