Fixed some problems with clothing getting wrecked.
Fixed getting stuck in the bordertown crashpad workshop.
Fixed the Desert duster having a price of zero.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs; thanks for the reports!
Bugfix release
Update notes via Steam Community
