16 October 2025 Build 20421213 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some problems with clothing getting wrecked.
Fixed getting stuck in the bordertown crashpad workshop.
Fixed the Desert duster having a price of zero.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
