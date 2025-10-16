 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20421097 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Survivors and Warriors,

first things first: thank you all so much for playing our game and sharing tons of feedback with us - we definitely hear you! Because it was precisely this feedback that led to the very first Royal Revolt Survivors update, which is now available and tweaks the balancing while introducing several improvements and bug fixes to the game.

This is the complete changelog for the update v0.1.5:

Multiplayer Balancing:

  • Reduced enemy health in multiplayer:

  • 2 players: slightly less HP

  • 3&4 players: about 20% less HP

  • Note: HP scaling in Royal Forest remains unchanged

Warrior Balancing:

  • Umberto: Fanged Shadow

  • Base health -40 > -30

  • Blood Steal range: 6 > 7

  • Blood Steal damage: 10 > 20

  • Blood Steal cooldown: 15s > 13s

  • Blood Steal heal per normal enemy: 0.5 > 0.75

  • Blood Steal ice effect potency: 50% > 200%

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Steam Deck version wouldn't start if the user had a Steam Avatar that wasn't square

  • Fixed a bug in german where "Projektile II" was wrongly displayed as "Projektile I" at the Blacksmith

  • Fixed that players didn't get Steam Achievements when transitioning from demo to retail version for things they completed in the demo already

Improvements:

  • Changed and position of the Twitch overlay window

  • Increased hitboxes for grabbing and resizing the Twitch overlay window

  • Increased lifetime of messages in Twitch window from 10sec to 120sec

  • Set default of Twitch overlay window to deactivated

  • Set default of Twitch poll feature to deactivated

Please keep the feedback coming since we want to make Royal Revolt Survivors the best experience possible! You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub, in the comments, or on our Discord server! All feedback is highly appreciated!

See you on the battlefield!
Your Team Warriors

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2960491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2960492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link