Dear Survivors and Warriors,

first things first: thank you all so much for playing our game and sharing tons of feedback with us - we definitely hear you! Because it was precisely this feedback that led to the very first Royal Revolt Survivors update, which is now available and tweaks the balancing while introducing several improvements and bug fixes to the game.

This is the complete changelog for the update v0.1.5:

Multiplayer Balancing:

Reduced enemy health in multiplayer:

2 players: slightly less HP

3&4 players: about 20% less HP

Note: HP scaling in Royal Forest remains unchanged

Warrior Balancing:

Umberto: Fanged Shadow

Base health -40 > -30

Blood Steal range: 6 > 7

Blood Steal damage: 10 > 20

Blood Steal cooldown: 15s > 13s

Blood Steal heal per normal enemy: 0.5 > 0.75

Blood Steal ice effect potency: 50% > 200%

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where the Steam Deck version wouldn't start if the user had a Steam Avatar that wasn't square

Fixed a bug in german where "Projektile II" was wrongly displayed as "Projektile I" at the Blacksmith

Fixed that players didn't get Steam Achievements when transitioning from demo to retail version for things they completed in the demo already

Improvements:

Changed and position of the Twitch overlay window

Increased hitboxes for grabbing and resizing the Twitch overlay window

Increased lifetime of messages in Twitch window from 10sec to 120sec

Set default of Twitch overlay window to deactivated

Set default of Twitch poll feature to deactivated

Please keep the feedback coming since we want to make Royal Revolt Survivors the best experience possible! You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub, in the comments, or on our Discord server! All feedback is highly appreciated!

See you on the battlefield!

Your Team Warriors