Stadium evolves again, adding Torbjörn, Hazard, and Sojourn to the hero roster. The new Busan Sanctuary Control map brings a haunted temple vibe to the playground rotation. A full seasonal rank reset raises the stakes, with the All-Star Cassidy skin as the prize for the best competitors. Gadgets, Armory upgrades, Combat Text, and the Advanced Info Panel make the system smarter, sleeker, and scarier than ever – for your competition.

Additional Details:

New Heroes: Torbjörn, Hazard, and Sojourn enter Stadium, each bringing fresh chaos to draft and counter pick phases.

New Map: Busan Sanctuary: A mist-shrouded temple setting where every fight feels like a ritual.

Rank Reset: The climb starts over with fresh placements, higher stakes, and the classic chase for glory.

All-Star Cassidy Skin: Earn a one-of-a-kind reward for proving your skills among the best.

Index Your Arsenal: Inside the Armory, Items and Builds now utilize sub-tabs, making it easier to find the perfect tool for any job.

Filters of Fate: Sort by type, stats, rarity, cost, and even counters or abilities. Then buy and sell straight from the Filters tab—because every second matters in the arena!

Advanced Info Panel: View all the glorious details on exactly how your equipped items alter weapons and abilities, removing the mystery from your stats but not from the fight.

Combat Text: See your damage and healing numbers float on screen with Stadium Combat Text in first and third person, all Stadium matches, plus the Practice Range. Customize the size, transparency, and data type displayed, or turn it off entirely. Your game, your info, your way.