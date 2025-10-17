 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20420969 Edited 17 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added option to change rendering driver which fixes a weird graphics glitch on some AMD GPU <> Driver combinations. See https://wiki.thezonefpv.com/graphics_glitch.html

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3491281
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3491282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link