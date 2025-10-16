Hey everyone,

This is mostly a straightforward update to resolve the security issue in old Unity versions. As well backported networking improvements from an upcoming title to improve the stability of lobbies.



Boring Movies wasn't as successful as I had hoped, but it is still a game I'm very proud of and certainly one that I myself personally enjoy. Typically there is a lobby or two each day that play, so I appreciate all of you that enjoy this concept.



I'm planning some more updates that will likely come in 2026. Currently I am thinking Steam Achievements and a new "Boring Anime" mode.



If you have ideas for other ways to improve the game please reach out in the Discord or in Steam Discussions! I'm open to any feedback.

Changelog