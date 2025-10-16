 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20420965 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

This is mostly a straightforward update to resolve the security issue in old Unity versions. As well backported networking improvements from an upcoming title to improve the stability of lobbies.

Boring Movies wasn't as successful as I had hoped, but it is still a game I'm very proud of and certainly one that I myself personally enjoy. Typically there is a lobby or two each day that play, so I appreciate all of you that enjoy this concept.

I'm planning some more updates that will likely come in 2026. Currently I am thinking Steam Achievements and a new "Boring Anime" mode.

If you have ideas for other ways to improve the game please reach out in the Discord or in Steam Discussions! I'm open to any feedback.

Changelog

  • Updated Engine to Unity 2022.3.62f2

  • Updated Netcode for Improved Lobby Stability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1792501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link