Hello everyone! 👋



This update primarily focuses on fixing a series of key issues affecting the gameplay experience, while also introducing some quality-of-life features and preliminary performance optimizations. ✨ Thank you for your ongoing feedback and support! ❤️







Here are the detailed contents of this update:





【Critical Fixes】 🛠️



Animation & Models 🚶‍♂️



🐛 Fixed an issue where character animations were not synchronized with the model when going up and down stairs, completely eliminating the visual glitches of "stepping on air" or "grabbing nothing."



🐛 Fixed an issue where stairs on some outdoor structures could not be interacted with or climbed. All stairs are now passable. ✅



UI & Input 🖥️⌨️



🐛 Fixed incorrect display and adaptation of UI elements on certain aspect ratios, such as 16:10.



🐛 Fixed a bug where, upon launching the game and reaching the main menu, players might occasionally be unable to click buttons with the mouse and could only rely on keyboard navigation.



Game Logic & Progression 🎯



🚨 Fixed a critical issue that could cause chest states to be abnormally reset and become openable again after players returned to the "Overworld" from the "Ark" scene.



🐛 Fixed a logic error where the warning light color on certain doors was inconsistent during their opening/closing animation.





【New Content & Optimizations】 ✨



New Features 🎁



Added a "Coin Magnet" Effect: 💰➡️👤 When the player character walks through grass, coins scattered within will automatically be drawn to the player. This change aims to simplify the collection process and enhance the fluidity of exploration and resource gathering. ⚡



Performance Optimizations ⚡



📈 Implemented preliminary optimizations for stuttering in some complex, high-load scenes, improving frame rate stability in these areas.



ℹ️ Please Note: This is part of our ongoing performance optimization plan. We will continue to analyze and improve the game's overall performance in the future. 📊



Thank you for playing our game! ❤️ If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us through our official community or customer service channels. 📞



Happy gaming! 🎉