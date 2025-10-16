Knights and mercs, we're following up last weeks big story release of the Truck Job Part 2 with another story release - the Cascade Precision Power Play. This new Power Play will proc on smugglers, gun runners and anyone invested or obsessed with weaponry and unlocks 15 new high-level Pistols, Revolvers and SMGs. We've also added a number of new weapon special rules to help buff these offerings, improved teh XP and price offering for pure combat missions, now show the approximate XP reward on the mission planning screen, added new hovers to the HUD for your weapons, and fixed the Grayline and K-Pump cybernetics that were non-functional.

We're busy busy loading you up with new free content this October ... we hope you'll consider leaving a review! Did you know its free to hit the review button too ?

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Cascade Precision Power Play

As power shifts in the underworld, your Contacts have chances to make risky Power Plays to open up new opportunities, change their place in the world, or crush a rival. A new opportunity has opened up for your smugglers, gun runners or any contact obsessed with or having a hand in moving smuggled weapons. This Cascade Precision Power Play focuses on top-tier nanofacturer of small arms - Pistols, Revolvers and SMGs and how you might help your contact secure a new smuggling connection with them.

Complete this series of high-challenge missions to lock in new Contact service to unlock up to 15 new high-level weapons (PL 4 - 8).

To get a Power Play, you need to push your Contact's Influence to 80% or higher (pushing them all to 100% can speed this up too). Much like your Mercs, your Contacts can have Influence Limit Breaks that enhance their Traits, Services, and more. One option in a Limit Break is for your Contact to start a Power Play - a period of elevated risk and reward. During this time, their Limit Breaks become additionally potent, with new options only available for Power Plays including storylines to unlock new services.

So, to score a Power Play storyline:

Raise your Contact's Influence to 80%+ (by selling high rarity Blueprints and Accounts, minted Files and completing missions and their secondary objectives. Be sure to use your Face's Co-Conspire Talent to help specific Contacts gain missions)

Choose Power Play from the Limit Break options (and to help be sure you get this an option, stock up on some Favors with your Contact, allowing you to add new options to their list).

Once they are on a Power Play, force another Limit Break and pick the Power Play Storyline.

Weapon Special Rules

As we keep adding new and higher power weapons, their stat line will not be their only differentiation. With Update #41, we've added 3 new weapon special rules to the set - first and last shot precision which guarantees at least a Glancing Hit and Rapid Retarget which gives a 25% chance to recoup AP on any missed (single target) shots for the weapon.

Mission Planning XP Preview

With Update #41, we've expanded the rewards section in mission planning to include the job's approximate XP (including difficulty modifier but before bonuses). The types of bonuses that will further change this XP value are your Face's Handling Attribute, gains from Secondary Objectives, etc.

This little text blip also includes an indication that the XP is per merc, not a pool that is divided among mercs who go on a mission, as there is no XP benefit for sending less mercs at this time.

Pure Combat Rewards Buffed

With Update #41, we've completed a round of tune ups for the rewards for Pure Combat missions. As these missions carry higher built-in risk of getting shot, don't have loot and don't feature matrix terminals - we've increased the price offered for all of these missions to be above standard as well as granting an extra +25% XP for the missions.

With the new visibility of XP in the mission planning screen, you should now be able to get a good look at the differences vs. a standard heist.

HUD Hovers

We've added 3 missing hovers to the main mission HUD over the weapon buttons - covering Attack Targets, Targets that will Hear and Limited Reloads. We hope this helps you and all players with these critical icons!

Grayline and K-Pump Cybernetics

The issues with these automated healing cybernetics have now been resolved. Compared to some of the other auto-healing cybernetics available through Warner-Braun which deliver a small amount of HP over more turns, this set focuses on high HP values delivered over shorter number of turns.

Wireghost Ghost DIstortion and Domeshot

We've made some fixes to 2 Talents with this update -

Wireghost Ghost Distortion was failing to hide the "You will be heard" movement warning - now fixed!

Vanguard's Domeshot was failing to enforce the rule that it can't be used against armored targets. Now fixed! But now that the rule is in, this feels really restrictive and we might end up losening it a bit. The current conversation is around "cannot target enemies with more than 1 Protection Point" which would prevent heavily armored targets from being hit but still let you hit a wider variety of enemies.



v2.2.45 - #41: New Power Play - 10/15/2025

