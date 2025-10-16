This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚧 Experimental Branch Update – Try at Your Own Risk!

Hello Cleaners!

We’ve got another big experimental update ready for testing, packed with new characters, quests, and long-requested quality-of-life changes.

Your feedback from previous builds continues to shape how we polish and expand Cash Cleaner Simulator, and this time we’ve added a few surprises that push the story (and the goo) further.

👇🏻 Jump in, explore the new content, and share your impressions on Discord or right here in the comments. If everything works smoothly, we’ll be moving this build to the main branch soon!

⚠️ Please note that this version may be unstable. Make sure to back up your save files before playing and proceed at your own risk! ⚠️

🧍‍♂️ New Characters & Storylines

Pan-Dora the Unboxer joins the cast with new quests involving returning empty containers under specific conditions and colors.

Too Goodman makes his debut with several personal goo-related quests and new random goo missions.

Continued storylines for fan-favorite characters Eddie and Freddie Matches, Kermit Green, and Rick Scatter – check your phone and see who needs your help next!

🔧 Gameplay Improvements

Removed the reputation cap – after reaching level 110, you’ll continue receiving tasks from random clients.

Added easier client quests for higher reputation levels, increasing quest variety and pacing at late game.

Replaced temporary AI-generated art (some avatars and graffiti) with redrawn originals.

General optimization work across multiple systems, including improvements made as part of the upcoming console ports and several community-requested fixes.

🧺 Other Minor Changes

You can now open the dryer and washer with the E key .

Certain environment props (like pencils and cans) can now be collected as trash.

Bottle props on the balcony have been replaced with liquid detergent containers (consumables).

The tutorial board is now flammable.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where money could fall through a moving Chute .

Fixed objects becoming invisible after grabbing another item from inventory.

Fixed cash duplication from the Money Gun when taking money from the counter.

Fixed contamination of clean bills when reusing containers with dirty or wet trash.

Fixed a controller issue where smartphone controls stayed stuck on the previous app when exiting quickly through nested menus.

Fixed the “ Tracing the Bullet ” quest accepting incorrect items.

Fixed infinite loading in the slot selection menu caused by corrupted save files.

Fixed piles of cash falling through the Shopping Cart .

Fixed an issue where the Wireless Boombox Stereo Speaker UI remained on screen after the player stopped looking at the speaker or focused on another object.

Fixed excessive trash ejection force from containers containing cash.

Fixed grab icon appearing above non-grabbable items.

Fixed misaligned text in the animation speed setting inside the “Settings” app.

Fixed several localization issues.

💬 Thank you for testing, reporting bugs, and sharing your thoughts. Every note helps us make the game better for everyone!