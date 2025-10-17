General Details

Battle Royale will feature Halloween 2025 Skinboxes as rewards.



Competitive mode will also feature Halloween 2025 Skinboxes as rewards.



Halloween character clothing is available in the cosmetic section.



Halloween loot will spawn at secret locations across all maps.



A Halloween PvP server will be available.



Halloween cosmetics will be available on the marketplace, including skinboxes — purchasable separately or in discounted bundles.



Zombies will be wearing themed gear!



Twitch Drops

Seasonal Leaderboard

Double Currency + Experience + Reputation

Free Premium Week

Login Reward

Hey Survivors!As we mentioned in the previous announcement, this will be the official Halloween 2025 Event announcement!We’ve prepared a series of legendary events and gifts for the upcoming weeks.This time, the event schedule will be a bit different. We’ve received a lot of feedback regarding the timing of smaller events such as Double XP.Some of the popular events will now run throughout the entire Halloween event, instead of being weekly rotations.For example, in previous years you had Double XP for one week and Double Currency the next — this time, both will last for the full duration of the event.There are still a few limited-time features such as Free Premium Week or special sales — see details below:Earn Halloween-themed cosmetics by watching your favorite streamers in the Infestation: The NewZ category on Twitch.If you experience issues receiving your claimed boxes, try relinking your Twitch account. You can manage your Twitch link here:Climb the seasonal leaderboard for bragging rights and special rewards!Note: Boosting others to rank up faster is not allowed and may result in all reputation being removed from your character.All earned currency, experience, and reputation will be doubled during the event.Subscription multipliers will apply as well.All accounts without Premium will receive full Premium benefits throughout this period.Log in between these dates to receive 10 Halloween 2025 Skinboxes.(Time window: 12:00 PM – 12:00 PM CET)We’ve also prepared several giveaways across our socials — make sure to follow us everywhere so you don’t miss out!A special Gold Coin Sale is also coming soon — stay tuned for more info!If you have questions about the Arcade contracts or Survival missions, check out our article here:Like always, if you have any kind of questions, feel free to ask in our discord!Enjoy farming!