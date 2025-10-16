Commanders! 🫡
🛰️ A new update deployment is now underway!
This one focuses on refining the battlefield: Smarter terrain generation, improved performance, and a more consistent tactical experience across operations.
🗺️ Some tile layouts have been updated, creating slightly longer paths that give you a bit more time to handle the Artronids, while also enhancing overall pathfinding performance.
⚙️ On top of that, several key defenses have been recalibrated, from Joint Operations and Miradors to heavy artillery, to create more balanced encounters and smoother coordination between units.
♾️ Endless mode has also been improved, with performance refinements and tuning aimed at making each run more seamless and rewarding.
🗨️These changes are the result of your continued feedback and field reports. We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your inputs and your dedication!
📜 Full patch details below:
Additions / Improvements: ✨
- Attenuator and Amplifier targeting Advanced versions of a building now also affects the regular building type (aiming at an Advanced Mirador ban Miradors from reinforcements)
- Laethissia now stays on the field between waves and gets its own damage entry
- Each tank factory now displays the damage dealt by its own production
- Tanks produced by the HQ now display the correct HP
Balance Changes: ⚖️
- Joint Operations Center now spawns a max of 8 Assault Teams each wave
- Decreased Joint operations center cost from 700 to 650
- Increased Joint operations center - Aerial reconnaissance Recon production from 5 to 10
- Increased Storm Rifle M8 damage from 43 to 48 (Assault Teams & Scarlett's tigers)
- Modified Zone shape distribution, reducing the amount of isolated central islands
- The final wave foe of “Threat Majoris” now has Rear Guard
- Bryta’s nests no more count as an Entry Point
- Increased Durendal position - Flarium shells damage bonus from 225% to 275%
- Decreased Howitzer position - Long barrel cost from 2000 to 1500
- Kladen shell now deals same damage as its Durendal counterpart (50 instead of 45)
- Increased Plasma fence - Energizing counterfield HP bonus from 10% to 20%
- Decreased Air command - Topographical surveys cost from 550 to 350
- Decreased Mirador - Long barrels cost from 1100 to 950
- Increased Sanction cannon cost from 1250 to 1500
- Decreased Howitzer position - Shrapnel loader cost from 600 to 500
- Increased Retribution position - Interdiction protocol damage bonus from 50% to 75%
- Decreased Decimation position - High-grade explosives cost from 390 to 200
Bug fixes: 👾
- Fixed a localization issue on Supply reroute in non-English. It should read -10% Supply production instead of +10%.
- Fixed an issue displaying a Talon airship as a weapon for Iron Dragoons HQ
- Fixed an issue with Experimental xeno-amplifier - Cogno-analyzer giving only 20% Damage bonus instead of intended 50%
- Fixed an issue forbidding to close a path containing an Entry point with a Pit
- Fixed an issue in Endless, when Quit/Continue could reset the foes’ HP bonus
- Fixed a very rare case of Pit spawning out of sequence
- Fixed an edge case, when min range would be higher than max range, resulting in unexpected behavior
- Fixed an issue, allowing regular and endless foes to spawn from Bryta nests
- Fixed an issue of display, when too many Doctrines got acquired at the same time, resulting in a delay in refresh of the UI
- Fixed several scenarios in which Entry points of Pits were not detected as such
