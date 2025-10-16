Commanders! 🫡



🛰️ A new update deployment is now underway!



This one focuses on refining the battlefield: Smarter terrain generation, improved performance, and a more consistent tactical experience across operations.



🗺️ Some tile layouts have been updated, creating slightly longer paths that give you a bit more time to handle the Artronids, while also enhancing overall pathfinding performance.



⚙️ On top of that, several key defenses have been recalibrated, from Joint Operations and Miradors to heavy artillery, to create more balanced encounters and smoother coordination between units.



♾️ Endless mode has also been improved, with performance refinements and tuning aimed at making each run more seamless and rewarding.



🗨️These changes are the result of your continued feedback and field reports. We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your inputs and your dedication!



📜 Full patch details below:



Additions / Improvements: ✨

- Attenuator and Amplifier targeting Advanced versions of a building now also affects the regular building type (aiming at an Advanced Mirador ban Miradors from reinforcements)

- Laethissia now stays on the field between waves and gets its own damage entry

- Each tank factory now displays the damage dealt by its own production

- Tanks produced by the HQ now display the correct HP



Balance Changes: ⚖️

- Joint Operations Center now spawns a max of 8 Assault Teams each wave

- Decreased Joint operations center cost from 700 to 650

- Increased Joint operations center - Aerial reconnaissance Recon production from 5 to 10

- Increased Storm Rifle M8 damage from 43 to 48 (Assault Teams & Scarlett's tigers)

- Modified Zone shape distribution, reducing the amount of isolated central islands

- The final wave foe of “Threat Majoris” now has Rear Guard

- Bryta’s nests no more count as an Entry Point

- Increased Durendal position - Flarium shells damage bonus from 225% to 275%

- Decreased Howitzer position - Long barrel cost from 2000 to 1500

- Kladen shell now deals same damage as its Durendal counterpart (50 instead of 45)

- Increased Plasma fence - Energizing counterfield HP bonus from 10% to 20%

- Decreased Air command - Topographical surveys cost from 550 to 350

- Decreased Mirador - Long barrels cost from 1100 to 950

- Increased Sanction cannon cost from 1250 to 1500

- Decreased Howitzer position - Shrapnel loader cost from 600 to 500

- Increased Retribution position - Interdiction protocol damage bonus from 50% to 75%

- Decreased Decimation position - High-grade explosives cost from 390 to 200



Bug fixes: 👾

- Fixed a localization issue on Supply reroute in non-English. It should read -10% Supply production instead of +10%.

- Fixed an issue displaying a Talon airship as a weapon for Iron Dragoons HQ

- Fixed an issue with Experimental xeno-amplifier - Cogno-analyzer giving only 20% Damage bonus instead of intended 50%

- Fixed an issue forbidding to close a path containing an Entry point with a Pit

- Fixed an issue in Endless, when Quit/Continue could reset the foes’ HP bonus

- Fixed a very rare case of Pit spawning out of sequence

- Fixed an edge case, when min range would be higher than max range, resulting in unexpected behavior

- Fixed an issue, allowing regular and endless foes to spawn from Bryta nests

- Fixed an issue of display, when too many Doctrines got acquired at the same time, resulting in a delay in refresh of the UI

- Fixed several scenarios in which Entry points of Pits were not detected as such