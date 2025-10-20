 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20420789 Edited 20 October 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My Lords & Ladies!


Our march to greatness continues with Update 81.5 — packed with fresh features, spooky treasures, and a glimpse of what’s to come!

!Highlights:

  1. Special Crafting Recipes have arrived in the Exotic Dealer’s shop! Every Wednesday, you can now exchange old shop-exclusive items to craft new legendary gear. For now, this includes the latest sets — The Prince’s Shining Armaments and The Condottiere’s Mastery!

  2. The mighty Level 9 Barbarian Hordes are invading the Realms! Ready your armies — these ones won’t go down easy!

  3. The Halloween Event Shop opens from October 27th to November 3rd, featuring exclusive spooky rewards you can earn by playing limited-time events!

  4. Major improvements to Daily Urn, Alliance Chest, Alliance Adventure Chest and Social Store rewards — richer loot and higher limits await!

And as for November… let’s just say Hafthor Bjornsson himself might be preparing to shake the Realms once more. 💪

Until then — sharpen your blades and march on for greatness!

