My Lords & Ladies!



Our march to greatness continues with Update 81.5 — packed with fresh features, spooky treasures, and a glimpse of what’s to come!

!Highlights:

Special Crafting Recipes have arrived in the Exotic Dealer’s shop! Every Wednesday, you can now exchange old shop-exclusive items to craft new legendary gear. For now, this includes the latest sets — The Prince’s Shining Armaments and The Condottiere’s Mastery! The mighty Level 9 Barbarian Hordes are invading the Realms! Ready your armies — these ones won’t go down easy! The Halloween Event Shop opens from October 27th to November 3rd, featuring exclusive spooky rewards you can earn by playing limited-time events! Major improvements to Daily Urn, Alliance Chest, Alliance Adventure Chest and Social Store rewards — richer loot and higher limits await!

And as for November… let’s just say Hafthor Bjornsson himself might be preparing to shake the Realms once more. 💪

Until then — sharpen your blades and march on for greatness!