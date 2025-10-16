 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20420782 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following change has been implemented based on your feedback:

As the player levels up, the experience collection range increases. This ensures that in high-level scenarios full of action, collecting experience won't be a problem.

