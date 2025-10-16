Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello Farmers! Sloppy Fields 0.5.2 is here.

Here's a list of the changes that this new update brings.

Added the photography album; you will be able to access it from the bedroom.

Currently, it features 3 photographs per matron, obtainable after massaging/getting intimate with them a bunch of times. More photographs will come with each update, along with more ways to gain them both passively and actively.

Added a selling mechanic . After upgrading Charlie's farming buffs completely, you will unlock the possibility to sell crops.

After many people requested it, you can now trigger two scenes with Charlie : upgrade the farming skills enough to trigger them.

You can now trigger a milking scene with Clara. Make sure to pay a visit to her on Fridays and buy some milk from her.

Smaller changes:

Changed the map sprites so each zone is more recognizable

The Crossroad now has a different map button depending on whether a merchant is present or not, so you don't need to check manually each time

Added more dialogues to each matron

You can now move with the arrow keys

You can now navigate through the map with WASD for a proper one-handed experience

Fixed the boxes in dialogues

Fixed an issue with the gathering sounds not getting updated and being too loud

Fixed all square / font problems

That's it for now!

There isn't much new content in the game besides the new scenes, so if you have already completed the game at 100% it may look a bit lackluster. I'm sorry.

I've been starting to involve a new artist and a new programmer on board to give me a hand with various things, so I'm confident that from 0.6, which is planned to be released around the end of December/early January, the update frequency and density will be much more consistent.

Have fun in the fields!

PixelPanzone