Chinese Language (Official Version)

A very supportive and industrious player has translated the game into Chinese! I was able to go through and make sure it fits in the UI and that there are no obvious errors. But of course I may have missed some details.

Also, I checked some of the more sensitive passages to make sure the original meaning is conveyed, by google translating the Chinese back into English. It comes across as a bit strange, but over all I believe the meanings are correct. If you encounter something in the Chinese script that sounds really strange, please let me know.

German Language

Also, recently (in case you missed it) the game was also updated with a German version.

Fixed Missing Text

In the player's inventory, under Statistics, there were some details missing in the most recent builds. I have made sure these details have been re-incorporated into the game.