Fixes:
Fixed crash issues.
Fixed a bug where mods had to be reselected every time.
Fixed some building placement bugs.
Adjusted the positions of a few containers that were difficult to interact with.
Additional Notes:
NPCs may remain in place after moving a building — re-entering the base will resolve this.
You can still upgrade even without enough money — this happens because cash is being consumed.
Reminder: old save files from the demo version may cause compatibility issues! We strongly recommend starting a new save for the best experience!
Changed files in this update