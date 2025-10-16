 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20420508 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  1. Fixed crash issues.

  2. Fixed a bug where mods had to be reselected every time.

  3. Fixed some building placement bugs.

  4. Adjusted the positions of a few containers that were difficult to interact with.

Additional Notes:

  1. NPCs may remain in place after moving a building — re-entering the base will resolve this.

  2. You can still upgrade even without enough money — this happens because cash is being consumed.

  3. Reminder: old save files from the demo version may cause compatibility issues! We strongly recommend starting a new save for the best experience!

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3167022
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link