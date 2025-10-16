Hey Spankrs!



We had a good launch, and everyone seems to really be enjoying the game! After watching streams all day yesterday, and getting bug reports from players, I spent this morning fixing everything I saw reported.



There's plenty more to come!



There were a few things that might have given people trouble that are fixed now! Here is the change-list for the update that just came out:

Updated the system to avoid the attachment being visible again,

Raised laser in Retro to help not hitting it with head,

Fixed typo in Abomination trading card,

Fixed dialog being in the wrong spot in Spunkball,

Added Newsletter Codes to Steam Discussions,

Added note that people can find the codes in Steam Discussion,

Added shortcut bypass to Spunkball after a few attempts,

Added a checkpoint in Recycler, so if players find the secret level and return they don't have to start over,

improved collision for secret in New Perspective, hopefully fixing that issue. I'm unable to recreate the bug on my end to know for sure,

fixed wall gap in TattleTale,

Fixed incorrect name placement in good credits,

Added hint for secret in Dont_Spank,

Updated description for art in the museum in Apologies,

Fixed a spot in Dinner-Cooking where you could fall out of the map,

Updated contained Father's visuals, and added him in The_Decision,

Fixed an issue where the max FPS was set to 60 each level, rather than the player's set settings,

Fixed a visual text bug when hovering over levels with secret paths and the Newsletter Level,

Made the Newsletter reward level hidden by default until you unlock it to avoid confusion,

Attempted a fix for a very rare issue where an enemy doesn't spawn correctly in Old_Friends,

Fixed an issue where Spunk might keep speaking lines after being caught in Spy_Movie,

Fixed Mom's name being wrong in Desp_8,

Fixed a steam achievement not firing/detecting the freecam overlap,

Disabled jump in A_New_Perspective,

Fixed an issue where Spunk's mouth might not open when he screams in Recycler,

Blocked the player's escape in Brother,

Updated decor UI to not show slow arrows if it's the only decor option,

Fixed collision on backsplash in various levels,