16 October 2025 Build 20420474 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Spankrs!

We had a good launch, and everyone seems to really be enjoying the game! After watching streams all day yesterday, and getting bug reports from players, I spent this morning fixing everything I saw reported.

There's plenty more to come!

There were a few things that might have given people trouble that are fixed now! Here is the change-list for the update that just came out:

  • Updated the system to avoid the attachment being visible again,

  • Raised laser in Retro to help not hitting it with head,

  • Fixed typo in Abomination trading card,

  • Fixed dialog being in the wrong spot in Spunkball,

  • Added Newsletter Codes to Steam Discussions,

  • Added note that people can find the codes in Steam Discussion,

  • Added shortcut bypass to Spunkball after a few attempts,

  • Added a checkpoint in Recycler, so if players find the secret level and return they don't have to start over,

  • improved collision for secret in New Perspective, hopefully fixing that issue. I'm unable to recreate the bug on my end to know for sure,

  • fixed wall gap in TattleTale,

  • Fixed incorrect name placement in good credits,

  • Added hint for secret in Dont_Spank,

  • Updated description for art in the museum in Apologies,

  • Fixed a spot in Dinner-Cooking where you could fall out of the map,

  • Updated contained Father's visuals, and added him in The_Decision,

  • Fixed an issue where the max FPS was set to 60 each level, rather than the player's set settings,

  • Fixed a visual text bug when hovering over levels with secret paths and the Newsletter Level,

  • Made the Newsletter reward level hidden by default until you unlock it to avoid confusion,

  • Attempted a fix for a very rare issue where an enemy doesn't spawn correctly in Old_Friends,

  • Fixed an issue where Spunk might keep speaking lines after being caught in Spy_Movie,

  • Fixed Mom's name being wrong in Desp_8,

  • Fixed a steam achievement not firing/detecting the freecam overlap,

  • Disabled jump in A_New_Perspective,

  • Fixed an issue where Spunk's mouth might not open when he screams in Recycler,

  • Blocked the player's escape in Brother,

  • Updated decor UI to not show slow arrows if it's the only decor option,

  • Fixed collision on backsplash in various levels,

  • Added whoopie cushion sounds to the whoopie hand

