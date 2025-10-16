 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20420467 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue in the Bishui Palace – Righteous Fury scene where players could fall into the void after completing the stage.

Adjusted several jumping sections in Bishui Palace to make the platforming more reasonable and slightly easier.

I hope more players can share their feedback — and thank you all for playing the game I’m developing! 🙏

Developer
Golden Alucard

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1927101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link