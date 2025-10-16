Fixed an issue in the Bishui Palace – Righteous Fury scene where players could fall into the void after completing the stage.
Adjusted several jumping sections in Bishui Palace to make the platforming more reasonable and slightly easier.
I hope more players can share their feedback — and thank you all for playing the game I’m developing! 🙏
Developer
Golden Alucard
Patch 0.7.37 – Experience Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
