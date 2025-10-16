 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20420345 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, minor patch upgrades the structure to a relatively more stable level along with better controller support; also applying fixes to platform utilities integration (steam) and game viewport.

Changed files in this update

Linux CBS_Desolation Content Depot 1831401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link