Hello Everyone,

Hope you've been enjoying the game so far! We've been busy in the background implementing and testing a huge QoL feature - the ability to save progress mid-run... and now it's released!

How does it work? At the start of each turn, the game state is saved. So you can alt+f4 or quit to main menu, and you'll see a "Resume" option available in the main menu.

So now you don't have to complete a run in one sitting, especially if you find yourself in a situation where winning is in reach but you just need to finish it off another time.

As a side note, we're tracking some interesting stats... most notably there have been 2 games that have gone past turn 100! Which must have taken a loooong time lol.

Also the most progressed player has reached Purgatory Level 5 as of this announcement, which is super awesome! It gets a lot harder from there!!

We've also balanced some card effects and tier up bonuses as part of this update - some minor buffs to increase viability and some minor nerfs to encourage diverse strategies.

Hope this update makes the game more fun for you!