Major 16 October 2025 Build 20420323 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Hope you've been enjoying the game so far! We've been busy in the background implementing and testing a huge QoL feature - the ability to save progress mid-run... and now it's released!

How does it work? At the start of each turn, the game state is saved. So you can alt+f4 or quit to main menu, and you'll see a "Resume" option available in the main menu.

So now you don't have to complete a run in one sitting, especially if you find yourself in a situation where winning is in reach but you just need to finish it off another time.

As a side note, we're tracking some interesting stats... most notably there have been 2 games that have gone past turn 100! Which must have taken a loooong time lol.

Also the most progressed player has reached Purgatory Level 5 as of this announcement, which is super awesome! It gets a lot harder from there!!

We've also balanced some card effects and tier up bonuses as part of this update - some minor buffs to increase viability and some minor nerfs to encourage diverse strategies.

Hope this update makes the game more fun for you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3481361
