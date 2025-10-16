It's almost like a family ritual that we go to my grandfather's house to harvest persimmons from an ancient tree every autumn. This year, he was no longer with us. Yet, the living still have a world to rule.English##########Content################[Effect]New Effect: Resist Poison[Item]New Fruit: Persimmon[Cooking]All generic fruit recipes also apply to Persimmons[Shopping]Random food ingredient vendors now also sell Persimmons.[Gardening]New Fruit Tree: Persimmon Tree[Shopping]Random gardening vendors now sell Persimmon Trees[No.181 River Road]Added a Persimmon Tree.[Alchemy]Persimmon can be used to make potions.[Wiki]Updated the State Effect page.[Wiki]Updated the Cooking page.[Wiki]Updated the Gardening page.[Wiki]Updated the Alchemy page.[Music]New Song: The Fire Lord's Laughter[Boombox]You can now listen to The Fire Lord's Laughter from your boomboxes.简体中文##########Content################【状态效果】新状态效果：毒抗性【物品】新水果：柿子【料理】所有的通用水果食谱同样适用于柿子。【购物】随机的食材商人现在会贩卖柿子。【种植】新果树：柿子树【购物】随机的种植商人现在会贩卖柿子树。【清河路181号】加入了一棵柿子树。【炼金】柿子可以用来制作药剂。【维基】更新了状态效果页面。【维基】更新了料理页面。【维基】更新了炼金页面。【音乐】新歌：火焰领主的狂笑【音乐播放器】你现在可以从音乐播放器中听火焰领主的狂笑Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场