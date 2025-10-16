 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20420292 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.7.0 Update Details:

  • Upgraded the game engine to the security-patched version provided by Unity.

  • Improved compatibility when playing on Steam Deck.

  • Fixed some incorrect text and translations.

