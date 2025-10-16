 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20420230 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
OCCT 15.0.0 is now available !

Changelog :

  • Main : First release of OCCT's Storage stability test, allowing for heavy stress testing of HDDs and SSDs, pushing them to their limits !
  • Main : Linux : Drastically lowered the requirements of OCCT. Previously, we were targeting distribution starting from Debian Bookworm, but we compiled against Debian Bullseye as per pro user demand
  • Main : Reintroducing skins : as per popular demand, we're starting with Corsair and Linus Tech Tips ! More are coming soon !
  • Main : Regular OCCT edition can select the skin in settings, or you can download a skin-dedicated exe from our download page.
  • Monitoring : Added some serial number detection on Nvidia GPUs on Linux (if applicable - mostly on Pro GPUs)
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Greatly optimized mesh management by leveraging Instance static meshes
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Huge code cleanup for maintainability
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Improved power consumption on GPU - can result in higher drops in frequency, and thus bigger drops in power consumption at max intensity. Counter-intuitive.
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Improved error detection and robustness
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Introducing Coil whine mode : Different intensities make your GPU coil vibrate at different frequencies. What if we used that to make it sing ?
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Coil whine mode : 3 songs included : Spinning cat ( OIIA OIIA ), Show off (you'll see what it is), Korobeiniki ( better known as the theme from "the game where blocks fall from the sky and lines disappear", copyright fun stuff )
  • Benchmark : First release of OCCT's Storage benchmark, giving you numbers akin to CrystalDiskMark, with ranking support just like CPU and Memory benchs !
  • Benchmark : The benchmark graphs for Storage are very crude and missing all the bars - we're missing data !


Enjoy !

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
