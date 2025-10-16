Changelog :
- Main : First release of OCCT's Storage stability test, allowing for heavy stress testing of HDDs and SSDs, pushing them to their limits !
- Main : Linux : Drastically lowered the requirements of OCCT. Previously, we were targeting distribution starting from Debian Bookworm, but we compiled against Debian Bullseye as per pro user demand
- Main : Reintroducing skins : as per popular demand, we're starting with Corsair and Linus Tech Tips ! More are coming soon !
- Main : Regular OCCT edition can select the skin in settings, or you can download a skin-dedicated exe from our download page.
- Monitoring : Added some serial number detection on Nvidia GPUs on Linux (if applicable - mostly on Pro GPUs)
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Greatly optimized mesh management by leveraging Instance static meshes
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Huge code cleanup for maintainability
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Improved power consumption on GPU - can result in higher drops in frequency, and thus bigger drops in power consumption at max intensity. Counter-intuitive.
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Improved error detection and robustness
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Introducing Coil whine mode : Different intensities make your GPU coil vibrate at different frequencies. What if we used that to make it sing ?
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Coil whine mode : 3 songs included : Spinning cat ( OIIA OIIA ), Show off (you'll see what it is), Korobeiniki ( better known as the theme from "the game where blocks fall from the sky and lines disappear", copyright fun stuff )
- Benchmark : First release of OCCT's Storage benchmark, giving you numbers akin to CrystalDiskMark, with ranking support just like CPU and Memory benchs !
- Benchmark : The benchmark graphs for Storage are very crude and missing all the bars - we're missing data !
Enjoy !
