0.14.6.0

Additions:

- New boss! Void Cultists. A group of three unstable cultists worshipping the dimension that could bring the end of earth. They have the ability to create crystals when a member of the cult dies!

- Harbinger of Rot: Can place a crystal that heals enemies. Skill applies a flower to a hero.

- Harbinger of Chaos: Can place a crystal that sap's the team's skill energy. Skill curses a hero.

- Harbinger of War: Can place a crystal that damages the whole team. Skill causes a hero to bleed.

- Relic: Crimson Candle: Skill energy cost when using a skill is reduced, but it makes the hero bleed slightly.

- Drops Ritual Sacrifice, can be opened for a chance at the unique furniture drop, a key that'll be used in the future, and candles.

- Candles are also used to create the item used to spawn the boss!

- You can now craft Ectoplasm! 3 bones.

Other Changes:

- The hover for the tournament signup cost now shows the expected level of rivals entering.

- Boss raids now generate slightly different than before, bosses can be different levels and now prioritize the type based on the level.

Balance:

- Tweaked the scaling for orders.

- The "Academic" clothing set is now more consistent and heals based on the skill energy used.

- Slime pools now have a small chance to give chunks, for even more slime.

- The Black Market shop now sells more Orbs of Infinities.

- Honey is now worth far less than before.

- Boss raids are now more common.

- Buffed the Dining Table's stats per chair around it.

- Opening up a Cursed Effigy now can give an Orb of Infinity randomly.

Bug Fixes:

- You can now grab the corners of popups even when they aren't selected. (Could technically before, but it was exceptionally clunky.)

- Fixed an edge case where the guild hall popup would eat mouse clicks.

- Getting too high of a level no longer results in orders giving drops from the lowest level drop table.

- Fixed a bug that was potentially breaking tournament targeting mechanics.

- Fixed a couple of crashes related to the store, oops, sorry.

- Fixed a bug with the Slimy Painting furniture item that was causing it to exponentially increase in stats after saving and loading.

- The Coffin furniture item now counts as a unique item.

- Speedway Slums no longer needs to be completed by the end of January to count.