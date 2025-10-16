This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, there's a new patch in publicbeta which finally finishes the German translation! There has been a partial German translation of Sandbox Mode and the UI for a few years, but this fills in the gaps and adds Story Mode.

Here's the full change list:

Completed German translation!

Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech and Japanese translations

Reduced volume of car crash sound slightly and fixed bug where engine noise keeps playing while pause menu is up

Some fixes for bugs when ticking, subscribing and unsubscribing to mods in quick succession in the Select Mods screen

Fix for enclosed areas not being recalculated after you build a gate

Fix for props such as tents sometimes being spawned away from the area they were placed if there were old crop patches there

The previous patch (v263) has been promoted to the main branch and XBox.

What's this publicbeta thing?

v264 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".