[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where exiting the game or using the “Save and Quit” function before finishing the starting event after entering a dungeon would cause the adventure not to be saved and reset.

→ The game now saves automatically right after starting.

Fixed an issue where, if a loading bug or crash occurred during dungeon entry, forcing the game to close and reopening it would result in lost resources without a saved adventure.

→ Now, town resources will only be consumed after successfully entering the dungeon.

Fixed several incorrect or awkward Chinese translations.

Fixed an issue where “Honor Medal” was being granted on Very Hard difficulty and “Conqueror’s Emblem” on Nightmare or above.

→ The correct behavior is: “Conqueror’s Emblem” is granted on Very Hard , and both “Honor Medal” and “Conqueror’s Emblem” are granted on Nightmare or higher difficulties.

Fixed inconsistencies between some tooltips/descriptions and their actual effects.

[Notice]

This update is a hotfix patch addressing reported bugs and is not a full content update.

The next major update is planned for late October or early November, and will include:

Usable currencies and permanent progression features in town

Customization options for base cards

A completely new mercenary tier

UI improvements and additional changes based on player feedback

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!