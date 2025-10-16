 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20419679 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where exiting the game or using the “Save and Quit” function before finishing the starting event after entering a dungeon would cause the adventure not to be saved and reset.
    → The game now saves automatically right after starting.

  • Fixed an issue where, if a loading bug or crash occurred during dungeon entry, forcing the game to close and reopening it would result in lost resources without a saved adventure.
    → Now, town resources will only be consumed after successfully entering the dungeon.

  • Fixed several incorrect or awkward Chinese translations.

  • Fixed an issue where “Honor Medal” was being granted on Very Hard difficulty and “Conqueror’s Emblem” on Nightmare or above.
    → The correct behavior is: “Conqueror’s Emblem” is granted on Very Hard, and both “Honor Medal” and “Conqueror’s Emblem” are granted on Nightmare or higher difficulties.

  • Fixed inconsistencies between some tooltips/descriptions and their actual effects.

[Notice]
This update is a hotfix patch addressing reported bugs and is not a full content update.

The next major update is planned for late October or early November, and will include:

  • Usable currencies and permanent progression features in town

  • Customization options for base cards

  • A completely new mercenary tier

  • UI improvements and additional changes based on player feedback

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

Changed files in this update

