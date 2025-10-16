Hey Pinball Fans!

This is a truly special moment for us. Zaccaria Pinball has officially left Early Access!

It has been quite a journey. We started this project back in 2013 on iOS with just three original Zaccaria tables. In 2016, we launched on Steam through Greenlight with 27 tables and a dream to bring the legacy of Zaccaria, Europe’s #1 pinball company in the 1980s, to life in digital form.

That was more than 9.5 years ago, back when Zaccaria Pinball was Greenlit on Steam. Greenlight was a program where the community voted for games they wanted to see on the platform, and those with enough support were approved for release. This program was officially deprecated in 2017.

Since then, we have shipped over 110 major updates and 22 patch updates, added more than 130 tables, built VR support, created multiplayer, created tournaments, improved graphics, introduced new game modes, and even added licensed content like Postal and Postal 2. Zaccaria Pinball has survived so many UI overhauls, and now we are bringing the 5th iteration to Steam.

Throughout this journey, our community has been there, giving feedback, sharing ideas, reporting bugs, and cheering us on. You have helped shape this game into what it is today, and for that we are endlessly thankful. ❤️ We also want to give a special thanks to everyone who participated in our closed beta period, and then in the open beta, which has now officially ended. Your time, feedback, and careful testing were invaluable in helping us polish the game for this full release. We truly appreciate the effort you took to help make Zaccaria Pinball the best it can be.

Over the past year, we have worked hard to completely refactor and polish the game. We have refreshed our brand look, launched a new trailer, and reorganized bundles and pricing to make it easier than ever to explore all that Zaccaria Pinball has to offer. You can find more details in the Discussion section or directly in-game in the Store tab.

Each of our bundles is a “Complete Your Set” pack. If you already own any DLC, its price will be automatically deducted, so you only pay for what you don’t have. We have also updated our prices from 2016 to reflect the move out of Early Access and changes over the years.

You know that Zaccaria Pinball updates never come without surprises. That's why we're preparing something special for you.

Attention, players! The Primal Carnage Table Pack has arrived! Inspired by Circle 5 Studio’s popular Primal Carnage game. The pack includes four thrilling tables: a retro, solid state, remake, and deluxe table. Dinosaurs are taking over the dome, and you’ll hear radio messages from human survivors guiding you through the chaos. Copy that? Get ready to flip like never before!

And since it's such a special day, are you ready for another surprise?

Step right up, pinball fans!

The crowd is buzzing, the lights are flashing, and the wait time is longer than ever because everyone wants a ride! Get ready for Devil Riders Deluxe, packed with stunts, fire, and daring tricks. Feel the adrenaline rush as you loop, flip, and spin through daring challenges. It’s the ultimate thrill ride, and the perfect way to celebrate leaving Early Access! Hold on tight, because this is one ride you won’t want to get off. Grab your flippers, aim for the jackpots, and let the excitement take over, the table has never felt so alive!

Since leaving Early Access, we have worked to make the current version as stable and bug-free as possible. To start fresh, we decided to make some changes to the bug reporting system. The existing bug report topic has been renamed to “Bug Reports of Early Access”, preserving all previous reports. Additionally, we set up a new topic called “Bug Report” where you can share any bugs you find from this update onward.

For those who love a great soundtrack, the awesome music tracks from these new tables are available separately if you own the Zaccaria Pinball - Original Soundtrack DLC. In response to popular demand, the new trailer music has also been included in this DLC.

Here’s what’s new and improved in this update:

Replays now show the player’s environment and settings. This long-awaited feature lets you see the table and view configuration of the player you’re watching.

(Note: older replays won’t include this data)

Added an Around button to both standard and Tournament leaderboards, allowing you to instantly jump to your own ranking on the global list.

Fixed the scrollbar text wrap issue. The text no longer overlaps the scrollbar .

Improved multi-controller support for analog axes and rumble feedback when using XInput.

Analog nudge fix under XInput . The analog stick now correctly behaves as a digital input.

Fixed an issue where players without the Bronze DLC could incorrectly access camera 5–7 views .

Screen rotation issue fixed . Images are no longer squashed when using the “Rotate Screen” option.

Options preview window now displays the correct previews. Now the preview disappears correctly if the setting does not have such a video or image.

We fixed an issue that could cause OneDrive to affect the proper functioning of save games. To make sure everything works smoothly, we’ve moved the save game location from your Documents folder to AppData.

The process should happen automatically, but just in case, your old save files will stay in the original location as a backup.

Old location: C:/Users/<USERNAME>/Documents/Zaccaria_Pinball

New location: C:/Users/<USERNAME>/AppData/Local/MagicPixel/Zaccaria_Pinball

Leaving Early Access does not mean we are done, far from it. We will continue to add new content, features, and optimizations, just as we have for nearly a decade. But today marks a new chapter.

Thank you for sticking with us through this long, exciting journey. Zaccaria Pinball would not be what it is without you.

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team