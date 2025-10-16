New Content Update
🚀 New Galaxy
5 brand-new planets to mine
Tons of upgrades for each world
A new Store to boost your production
New asteroid types: Spam Rock, Discount Rock, and more
Different aliens with their own upgrades
An Ascension System with permanent bonuses
Full production automation
⚒️ OtherChanges
Significantly reduced rock spawn time in the first galaxy
Resizable mouse cursor
Fixed several leaderboard issues
🏆 New Leaderboards for the Second Galaxy
Ascension Points Earned
Total Minerals Collected
Total Rocks Destroyed (counts across both galaxies)
✨ Extra Achievements
8 New achievements exclusive to the second galaxy
