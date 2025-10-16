 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20419640 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content Update

🚀 New Galaxy

  • 5 brand-new planets to mine

  • Tons of upgrades for each world

  • A new Store to boost your production

  • New asteroid types: Spam Rock, Discount Rock, and more

  • Different aliens with their own upgrades

  • An Ascension System with permanent bonuses

  • Full production automation

⚒️ OtherChanges

  • Significantly reduced rock spawn time in the first galaxy

  • Resizable mouse cursor

  • Fixed several leaderboard issues

🏆 New Leaderboards for the Second Galaxy

  • Ascension Points Earned

  • Total Minerals Collected

  • Total Rocks Destroyed (counts across both galaxies)

Extra Achievements

  • 8 New achievements exclusive to the second galaxy

