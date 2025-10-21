Spooky season is back in Destiny 2 with Festival of the Lost! Join the fight in Haunted Altars or jump into Red Rumble PvP, where Guardians and Headless Ones clash. Put on your mask, gather your treats, and claim exclusive rewards!

There is a new PvE activity coming to Festival of the Lost: Haunted Altars, a six-player matchmade activity on the Moon. Defeat waves of enemies, build defenses, and feed your monster before popping it like a pinata full of candy.

The other activity inspired by Festival of the Lost is Red Rum(ble), a PvP six-player version of Rumble where you shoot Headless Ones to drop ammo, explosive pumpkins, and more tools that will help you defeat your opponents.

Event-specific weapons:

Gunburn : Kinetic Lightweight Frame Submachine Gun

Hushed Whisper : Strand Precision Frame Bow

Arcane Embrace: Arc Heavy Burst Shotgun (Reprised)

New weapons will drop as Eerie Engrams from the two event-specific activities, with up to two daily Eerie Engrams also dropping from other Portal activities. You can also buy them with candy, the Event currency, and the Event Home has some of them as part of the Event Rank rewards and the Event Shop. And the best news is: all Festival of the Lost Weapons drop with a higher Tier than your current level allows you to earn, just like during Solstice.