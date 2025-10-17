Hello raiders!



We're back with our weekly update and a new dev diary, this time covering the freshly released patch 0.7.258.

One of our main focuses is still expanding your experience in Neterun, with more lore to uncover, new areas to explore, and new combat to dive into. As part of this, we’ve replaced the old Dumps in The Core with completely reworked ones, using the Dump from the last patch as a starting point. Along with the restructuring, we’ve added two new neural fragments to discover in the Guild Stands Dump, plus extra loot across all the new Dumps and additional enemies to fight.



We’ve also updated the cutscene at the end of the Attack by Batiki! quest, making it smoother and adding new camera angles. As exiled raiders know, the Batiki are one of the main enemies in Hell Galaxy lore, and we wanted their first appearance to feel more cinematic. You’ll find a full summary of this work in the changelog below.



As for the future, we’re working on an optimization update focusing on anti-aliasing, lighting, and nebulae. Our goal is to keep improving game performance, and we’re planning several steps in that direction. You can also expect a new mysterious environment soon… but no more spoilers for now!



See you next time!



Farewell, raiders!





What’s Changed

New Dumps Replaced the old Core Dumps with new, completely rebuilt ones. Added new neural fragments, loot, and enemies.

Quest Modification Adjusted the Excess Soul quest with a short introduction to match the new Guild Stands Dump,

Batiki Arrival Cut Updated the arrival sequence in the "Attack by Batiki!" quest to improve quality and make it more engaging.

Bug Fixes