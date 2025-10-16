 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20419503 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! This small update fixes an issue in the Quest Menu where Ukrainian text was not displaying correctly.

If you encounter any other issues or notice something odd, please don’t hesitate to reach out — your feedback helps a lot!

Changed files in this update

