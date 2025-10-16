Hello chefs!

It's a great day for Sunny because we've reworked his beloved Minerals! We've added 7 new minerals and tweaked existing ones to help establish the identity of the Mineral tag. As part of this rework, all Minerals now trash for $2 instead of $1 by default.

As a result, Tin Cans no longer gain extra money from trashing since their Mineral tag inherently does so. Instead, every Tin Can contains a random ingredient that'll pop out when placed on the omelet!

To help you find these new Minerals, Sir Pecks-a-Lot has added 2 new crates to the shop: a cheap Mineral crate and Trash Bag Bundle, which contains 2-5 Trash Bags but gives you a dollar!

We've also added 2 new helpers: one to help nullify the negative points of Minerals and another that gives good mult but decreases with each Dispense gained.

Finally, there's 4 new customers available with a new Trashy trait that permanently adds a Trash Bag to your pantry on restock. Wait, is that Sunny the Trash Dog?

We've been seeing chefs celebrating getting every achievement, so to punish your boasting Principal Clucker has added 5 new achievements.

We've also made some changes following the Endless Update. First and foremost, we've been doing a ton of optimizations to improve performance in the late game. It should be much better, but please let us know if you're still experiencing poor performance.

We've been seeing chefs consistently get to Round 25+ before failing (usually due to performance, sorry!) We love that you can get that far but we want to ensure that Endless Mode remains engaging and challenging throughout and we're seeing most chefs blow past thresholds between rounds 12-20.

So we've decided to ramp up target thresholds quite drastically in Endless Mode. This will hopefully make the Endless experience more engaging and let you max your build before you get tired of it. As always, please let us know how you feel about these changes over on Discord!

Next week's challenge will be built around one of the newest Minerals. Want to decide which one? Join our Discord to cast your vote!

Vote for the next Weekly!

Happy cooking, chefs!

-Chef Schu

v0.9.05 Patch Notes

Content

7 new Mineral ingredients

2 new helpers

2 new crates

new customer trait: Trashy

4 new Trashy customers

5 new achievements

Balance

Endless Mode target scores increased significantly

Minerals trash for $2 by default (instead of $1)

Tin Cans no longer give +$3 when trashed (just the +$1 for being Mineral) Instead, when placed on the omelet they pop out any random ingredient

Charcoal and Tofu are Uncommon instead of Legendary

Charcoal is Burnt

Egg Shells, Wrenches, and Matchsticks can now appear in the catalogue and shop

Tweaked some ingredient unlocks

Art

new price tag art

new Pumpkin art

new Tin Can art

Bug Fixes