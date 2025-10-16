

Hello everyone,



We had a larger social feature we were hoping to have ready this week, but it needs a bit more time in the oven. We are hoping to get it to you all in the next week or two.



Cart Off-Roading,

A few weeks ago we began making changes to bring carts and wagons into our vision of having carts be optimal for gathering, while wagons are optimal for hauling. This is reflected in their current stats and we will be continuing to refine that. This week we are adding some new functionality to strengthen this archetype for carts by allowing you to gather from your cart without dismounting.

Additionally all carts, wagons and mounts can now be taken into shallow water which should make navigation much easier. We will be looking for cases where it makes sense to take this new logic even further in the future (swimming mounts?).

More info on Fall and seasonal content,

We also wanted to provide some more info on the previously added Fall content as well as how future content will also function.

During seasonal events new resources, items and collectibles can be found and obtained. At the end of the event, sources for these items will stop spawning but existing ones will stay in the world until gathered. We will be communicating at least 2 weeks in advance when seasonal content is ending. Our current plan is to leave the Fall content up until late November. We will announce the exact end date in the near future

Other Quality of Life,

This update brings some other simple but impactful quality of life improvements, like enabling you to bulk sell items to travelers, this is particularly useful for selling flotsam treasure to Svim. This also enables bulk buying cargo from travelers which can be useful for buying supplies cargo.

Next a highly requested feature was the ability to bulk unpack packaged cargo. This is now possible at the same station where the packaging is done in addition to the ability to unpack a single package from your back.

Finally we made some small improvements and temporary changes to the marketplace to make things a little better until we have a chance to make some larger changes based on community feedback. The main change you will notice here is that the quantity always starts at 0 which prevents you from accidentally processing an order before you have checked the values. They will be changed when some of the more holistic changes are ready to be both clearer and more smooth.





Patch Notes

Added,

Gathering resource while driving a cart,

Max button to quantity input fields,

Additional boat animations and VFX that respond to the wind,

Crafting recipes to unpack packaged items,

Allowing deployables to move in shallow water,

Four new boat variants,



Changed,

Marketplace UI buy/sell starts at a quantity of 0 and shows the total price on the button,

Fixed,

Waystones not always being deleted on other regions,

Banks, waystones and marketplaces not always showing up on the map,

Ramparte and Terratoad visuals,

Not being able to trade multiple items with travelers in some cases,

Not being able to extract a resource on land while swimming,

Inventory drop action not refreshing after moving,

Jakyl Dens not always being despawned correctly, causing large amounts of Jakyls in an area,

Marketplace UI showing categories with no items,

Marketplace UI showing items from other categories, e.g. 'Leather Clothing' in the 'Leather' category,

Claim supply timer not aligning with the server when taking ownership of a claim



Extra Changes

We're releasing a small patch that will address some of the concerns that were raised after the update we released earlier today: