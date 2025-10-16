Fixed an issue where you couldn’t return to the main menu after the final cutscene.
Fixed a bug where unlocked skins weren’t being properly saved or loaded.
Added Final Time On Ending Card
Reduced Slipperiness of some ice platforms.
Hotfix
