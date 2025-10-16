 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20419225
Fixed an issue where you couldn’t return to the main menu after the final cutscene.

Fixed a bug where unlocked skins weren’t being properly saved or loaded.

Added Final Time On Ending Card

Reduced Slipperiness of some ice platforms.

