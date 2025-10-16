Hello Adventurers,

This update brings several in-game improvements and bug fixes. We’ve also lowered the gear limit for Normal dungeons from ‘Epic’ to ‘Rare’ gear and have improved the loot from both Normal and High Roller dungeons to make progression through the dungeon modes a little easier and to better match their risk to reward profile. We’ve also focused on multiple balance changes that focus not only on class balance but also the player economy.

This update adds support that allows us to start fine tuning the balance of the monsters in the Faustian Bargain. Our long term end-goal for the Faustian Bargain feature is to eventually expand it to become its own fully supported game mode. For this update, we’ve adjusted some of the basic attributes for several of the current monsters. Our plan is to continue tweaking the monster settings and expanding the feature, including growing the monster pool, throughout this season. Thank you and see you in the dungeons!

IRONMACE

Fixed an issue where the game could stutter when attacking multiple monsters or players at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Gold Coin Chests could be intentionally duplicated.

Fixed an issue where Druid’s Herbal Sensing could fail to detect Saltvine.

Fixed an issue where Druids transformed into rats or chickens would not be affected by the sea currents in The Blue Maelstrom.

Fixed an issue where, after climbing a ladder with the Rogue’s double jump, the player could still move left and right with a single jump.

Fixed an issue where no hit sound would play when attacking the lower body of a player or monster hidden in bushes.

Fixed an issue where certain attack patterns of the Frost Giant Berserker would fail to deal damage to players.

Fixed an issue where the Ice Harpy’s attack effect direction could differ from the actual hit position.

Fixed an issue where the Ice Harpy’s attack effects might not be visible from the starting point.

Fixed an issue where the Baby Turtle monster’s body could appear partially buried on sloped surfaces.

Fixed an issue where Pirate monsters’ sitting animation could play repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where Pirate monsters could move while sitting.

Fixed an issue where the Tidewalker Spearer’s spear attack could not be blocked by shields.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck inside props or the map due to the White Shark.

Fixed an issue where the Ancient Stingray’s random lightning attack could affect only a single player.

Fixed an issue where Bladehand could become invisible.

Fixed an issue where Bladehand could fall into the sea during combat.

Fixed an issue where Bladehand could get stuck behind a ballista pole during attacks.

Fixed an issue where players could deal damage to Ancient Stingray from outside the boss room.

Fixed an issue where damage numbers might not display when striking training dummies inside dungeons.

Fixed a gap between doors and walls in the Mimic Lair module of The Crypt within The Forgotten Castle.

Fixed an issue where the Ash Tree placed near the Well module in The Crypt of The Forgotten Castle could be interacted with from the lower floor.

Fixed an issue where Druids in rat form could move outside the map in the Greathall C module of The Ruins in The Ruins of the Forgotten Castle.

Fixed an issue where interacting with Skeleton Corpses in dungeons other than The Blue Maelstrom could display water droplet VFX.

Fixed an issue where certain props in the Pirate Prison module of The Blue Maelstrom appeared hollow.

Fixed an issue where, in certain modules of The Blue Maelstrom, death caused by level rules would not display the cause of death in the kill log.

Fixed an issue where setting the Telescope option in Customization could make the sea water of The Blue Maelstrom invisible.

Fixed an issue where Mystical Gems could drop in The Blue Maelstrom.

Fixed an issue where the Oxygen UI might not appear while underwater in The Blue Maelstrom.

Fixed an issue where the Centaur’s Madness stat values could be higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where, after equipping the Hand Cannon and switching to another weapon, the ignition effect could remain on the hand.

Fixed an issue in Faustian Bargain where the Frost Demon could request an affinity different from the intended design.

Fixed an issue where, after entering My Listing in the Marketplace, the page list for the first searched item required two clicks to turn pages.

Fixed an issue where daily quest target monsters might not be displayed.

Fixed an issue where only one random Huntress quest could appear in the Quest Log while in a dungeon.