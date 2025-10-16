 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20419109 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Changed the default keybind to open/close checkouts to ensure it is only pressed intentionally

  • Halloween decorations have been put up

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused xp to freeze when the mouse cursor appears

  • Traffic lights have been temporarily removed due to performance issues

  • Fixed a bug that caused employees to overwrite movies during stocking, causing some to disappear

Stay in the loop and join the Discord. If you don't already own the game, don't forget to wishlist ready for the full release soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3217051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link