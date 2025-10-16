Changes:

Changed the default keybind to open/close checkouts to ensure it is only pressed intentionally

Halloween decorations have been put up

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused xp to freeze when the mouse cursor appears

Traffic lights have been temporarily removed due to performance issues

Fixed a bug that caused employees to overwrite movies during stocking, causing some to disappear

