Changes:
Changed the default keybind to open/close checkouts to ensure it is only pressed intentionally
Halloween decorations have been put up
Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug that caused xp to freeze when the mouse cursor appears
Traffic lights have been temporarily removed due to performance issues
Fixed a bug that caused employees to overwrite movies during stocking, causing some to disappear
