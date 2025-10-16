Fixed some Seasons having an incorrect Perk Group ban, showing a "Please report to developers" in the PVP start menu.



Fixed River as final boss adding both the listed Trait in her ability to her team, plus one extra unlisted trait. It is now just the one trait. This also fixes River stating "gains the {riverTrait} Trait" in the ability box while the fight was spawning in.



Added a large Chinese localization polish pass.



Fixed being able to buy Units using keybinds after a fight has started, potentially leading to a bad unit or board state.



Fixed an issue where the Bug Swarm stats were incorrect after transferring (too much Damage Reduction, no Shield)



Fixed Quill counting as 0 score in army point value summary



Soulburn Greaves’ ignite effect now has a 2s cooldown, but damage per attack doubled to 2% of max health.



Restored an older effect to Healer Stage 1 - Healers gain 2 Mana Regen.



Fixed an issue where PVP starting bundle modifiers (such as Assistotron or Wanderer) could retrieve a Unit that was banned for the current Season.



Fixed Sanctus’ basic attack not dealing damage.





Fixed Willow’s skill final explosion collision shape being centered on the current attack target rather than itself.



Fixed the Marksman War Banner reducing the equipped unit’s armor by half.



Brawler 1 - HP buff to Brawlers specifically increased to 30% (from 25%)



Stalker 1 - Attack Damage buff reduced to 10% (from 15%)



Teak - Max Mana increased to 80 (from 75)



Gibbs - Mana changed from 0/80 to 30/90



Lurch - Starting mana increased to 50 (from 30).



Gorbin - Attack range reduced to 3 (from 4).



Zuzu - Base spell damage reduced to 180 (from 200).



When starting the game, if a new Ranked season has begun and you played the previous season, your Ranking will be set to that previous Season's Ranking minus 1 (such as Gold -> Silver). If you did not play the previous season but did play the one before that, your ranking will be that Season's Ranking minus 2 (such as Platinum -> Silver). If you did not play in either of those two, you will return to Bronze. These alterations can never cause your ranking to be below Bronze or above Tactician 1.



Statues Pass



Fixed Statue Trait Stage 1 claiming 30% damage reduction, when in fact it was 70%. It now claims and applies a 50% reduction. While this is a nerf to an underperforming trait, the rest of the updates to Statue listed below more than make up for it.



Fixed Crowd Control Immunity causing both Statue Stage 1 and Stage 2 buff effects to become nullified. In the case of CC immunity, the Damage Reduction will still apply, and Stage 2's buff will be added after the Damage Reduction wears off. PVE players be warned - this means Otto will be a much more difficult fight in the Tournament!



Fixed Knight's Damage Reduction effect not applying.



Fixed several issues with King's skill. The skill now properly deals damage, the Shield now lasts 4s and is stated as such on the tooltip. Also added some additional chargeup visuals to King's skill, increased the radius to 2 hexes, damage to 300% of Attack Damage, and increased the mana cost to 90.



Bishop's Skill slightly reworked - now emanates the healing projectiles from the most damaged ally, rather than itself, making the skill much more reliable as an effective heal while preserving some of the positioning element to the skill. Healing amount reduced to 250. Fixed the healing projectile on-hit effect calling the wrong particle, looking like a purple sparkle impact instead of a healing impact.



Rook's Skill reworked in the same manner - now stuns its current target, and emanates the cardinal direction shockwave projectiles from that target's location rather than itself.



Fixed Pawn's skills stating Magic Damage when it was actually Attack Damage. Now deals damage based on Pawn's Attack Damage stat value (200%) rather than a flat value. Mana cost reduced to 70, and trimmed the end of the animation time so Pawn gets back to fighting faster.



PVP - Otto's Get More Stuff perk has been replaced with a PVP version of Grandmaster. Statues are unlocked for PVP use when taking this perk, and you immediately get a Tier 2 Pawn and Tier 2 Knight to get you started.



Statues now have Bonus Traits (thanks to JackRenoson for this suggestion!)





Pawn - Pack

Knight - Trickster

Bishop - Spirit

Rook - Storm

Queen - Corrupted

King - Royal



Bosses & Mythics Pass



Buffed Mythic Valor buff effect to 15% Damage Reduction/Amp, up from 12%.



Fixed a bug where Chester could eat the Boss Brand item. Corrected text on Chester's ability to say Brands instead of Hearts cannot be eaten.



Xanatos mana adjusted to 60/120 (up from 50/140), mana on kill bumped up to 60 (up from 50)



Master Trollgar mana increased to 40 (up from 35), spin damage increased to 200% of AD (up from 150%).



Blobert mana buffed to 100/100 (from 120/120)



Monock Sr. mana buffed to 50/130 (from 40/140). Skill now targets "a random foe, 3 times" instead of 3 random foes. This makes the Boss (and Mythic value when playing Monock yourself) not become far weaker when fewer than 3 targets are present. Also polished Monock's beam visuals.



Fixed Cobb's skill only applying 75% Magic Resist, not full immunity. Mana cost buff to 20/90 (from 40/125) to account for a long manalock duration.



Adalon's skill damage increased to 175 (from 150). Starting mana increased to 20 from 0.



Shred-o-Matic Attack Speed buffed to 60 (from 50).



Frisky passive Lifesteal increased to 30%.



Pangur Ban damage aura DPS increased to 50 (from 40). Starting mana increased to 60 (from 50).



Cisco Attack Speed buff increased to 60 (from 50). Mana reduced to 20/60 (down from 60/100) to account for a very long manalock duration.



Wanderbot mana buffed to 50/70 (up from 60/80)



Blorgi mana buffed to 20/90 (up from 0/95)



Proton bonus damage buffed to 100 (up from 75)



Hudson damage on slam increased to 100 (up from 75)



Z0LT0N mana buffed to 60/90 (up from 80/125) to account for a very long manalock duration.



Bogdar mana buffed to 50/80 (up from 100/120) to account for a very long manalock duration.



Oogoo Damage Resistance buff increased to 15% (from 10%).



Hydra mana cost reduced to 120 (from 130).



Jack starting mana increased to 25 (from 0).



Falderal passive armor until cast doubled to 60 (from 30). Max mana reduced to 140 (from 150).



Blook max mana reduced to 130 (from 150).



Inpu base shield damage increased to 125 (from 100).



Hinkle active cast freeze duration increased to 1.5 seconds (from 1).



Frost base beam damage reduced to 110 (from 125).



Charlie base damage reduced to 130 (from 150).



Experiment H mana buffed to 90/90 (from 100/100).



Experiment M mana buffed to 80/80 (from 100/100).



Holly base damage increased to 60 (from 50).



PVP Perks that gain a random Mythic now grant a random Tier 2 Mythic.



The Tier 3 PVP Perk from Ki O'dini that grants a specific rare Mythic now grants a Tier 3 (up from a Tier 2).

