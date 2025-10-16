Patch notes



New

Added challenge gamemode with two challenges: Escape artist: Escape the islands within 15 days. Treasure hunter: Find 5 treasures within 5 days.



Fixes

Fixed raft too sensitive when touched. Most noticeable on larger rafts, where the contact point with the raft was far away from the center.

Fixed extra space underneath the raft, colliding with the terrain when built or when navigating shallow waters.

Fixed raft climb interaction displaying empty prompt.

Fixed standing torches, raft bases, rudder, wooden doors, elevated wooden platforms, elevated metal platforms, metal walls, palm doors and palm frond windows having no inappropriate impact effect when hit.

Fixed wooden door, bench, chairs, tables, stairs, elevated platforms, platforms (roofs), walls, door walls and window door walls having wrong health icon.

Fixed raft building node unavailable after node has not been physically visible due to terrain, even after pushing the raft further into the water to try to free the node. Additionally, the nodes are now available even if they clip through something (like a cliff or terrain), as long as the node is not occupied by another buildable. This also improves base building, for example, making stairs available even if they clip a little bit through the terrain when connected to the elevated platform.

Minimized the chances for the player to be stuck, especially when standing on the elevated platforms.

Fixed multiple material added sound effect played at the same time, causing loud audio, when there's a lot of material requirements.

Fixed turtles' and komodo dragon's necks starting to rotate after death. 👻

Fixed typos on the disassembly table.

Fixed standing torch too bright.

Fixed unintended shadow at the bottom of the standing torch.

Fixed crashed airplane having strange buoyancy physics.

Fixed vulnerability within the game's engine. https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489

Quality of Life

Raft bases, and things built on top of the raft, do not receive force when hit with with a weapon or tool.

Increased rudder view angle when sitting down.

Non node-based structures have the same visual effect as the node-based structures: When standing on them, the preview turns red and the UI to add material gets hidden. Additionally, they trigger a message and sound effect when standing on it and attempting to add material.

If a save file is corrupted, it won't be shown on the save/load screen and a warning will be prompted.

Developer notes

Hello all, hoping you enjoy this update's round of fixes.

Along co-op, we have been working on a UI system overhaul, to properly support diverse types of screens (steam deck or TVs), and to have finally a fully localized text. The full localization has been on hold since it had to wait for the new UI system to be finished. This new system will also introduce themes, similar to Discord, and it's also relatively easy to edit, potentially opening doors for custom player-based themes.

Now that major fixes are being tackled, new content will slowly be included on the next few patches 🙏, starting with snakes and an animal respawn system.

Warm regards,

The project castaway team