A couple of small fixes and improvements on this update. But the major goal was to improve the game performance and to remove crashes that some of you reported. Let us know how one behaves for you.



We are actively working on new things. In fact, at the moment we have internally 3 dev branches that are being developed and tested. They are in the order you will be seeing them in the public version

A special event approaches. For now, it's a secret, but we will reveal more next week. But we can tell you the team has been having a blast testing this one ;)

The Wellness update - 0.3

The Multiplayer update - 0.4 (yes, did you know we will have multiplayer? )





BUG FIXES

Visitors saved by the lifeguard no longer keep a red outline

Fix to the spray can to avoid painting on picking up and not painting later

Update to the game engine ( Unity) that will improve performance, memory use, and stop many of the crashes you guys reported

IMPROVEMENTS

Improvements in the camera placement when using slides and boards

Removed the limit on hiring ticket sellers to 2 simultaneous ones

The 3-star dumpster now takes longer to close to avoid trash bag tosses failing

Injured visitors now show a band-aid for better visuals

Improvements in some pool colliders

Improvements in the character customization to avoid visual errors in some cases that could cause crashes

Tried a possible fix for inputs for those using non-supported systems like Crossover on Mac or Proton on Linux, etc. (Not much faith in this, but might as well try it, while we try and find a more stable solution)





We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately, but add them to bigger update patch notes on the following updates