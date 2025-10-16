Improved

- New world options when starting a new game:

Ability to choose CPU stables starting cash range

Ability to change multiplier for race purses (directly controlling stable main income)

Ability to change multiplier for salaries (directly controlling stable main cost)

Ability to change days to sim before starting the game

Ability to choose if there are illness, injury and career ending injury in the game

Ability to turn on/off staff poaching by CPU

- First upgrade of facilities page to a new more clear structure that will support art better

Fixed

- Stud/mare fee/lease now effects how enticing the CPU thinks the horse is. Lower fee = more enticing (but this has a pretty small cap around 10% wiggle room). If you raise prices higher than market, you are penalized heavily by CPU.

- Make the start of new game animation more smooth, it was animating at same time as generating making it look laggy

- Added confirmation popup to overwriting a save