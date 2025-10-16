 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20419040
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved

- New world options when starting a new game:

  • Ability to choose CPU stables starting cash range

  • Ability to change multiplier for race purses (directly controlling stable main income)

  • Ability to change multiplier for salaries (directly controlling stable main cost)

  • Ability to change days to sim before starting the game

  • Ability to choose if there are illness, injury and career ending injury in the game

  • Ability to turn on/off staff poaching by CPU

- First upgrade of facilities page to a new more clear structure that will support art better

Fixed

- Stud/mare fee/lease now effects how enticing the CPU thinks the horse is. Lower fee = more enticing (but this has a pretty small cap around 10% wiggle room). If you raise prices higher than market, you are penalized heavily by CPU.

- Make the start of new game animation more smooth, it was animating at same time as generating making it look laggy

- Added confirmation popup to overwriting a save

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
