16 October 2025 Build 20419012
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased the movement speed of settlers by 1.5 times.
- Removed the effect of slowing down settlers when carrying items.
- Fixed a vertical synchronization issue that caused unlimited fps and put a heavy load on some computers.
- Reduced the cost of some technologies.
- Increased the number of pelts dropping from animals.

