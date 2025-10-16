- Increased the movement speed of settlers by 1.5 times.
- Removed the effect of slowing down settlers when carrying items.
- Fixed a vertical synchronization issue that caused unlimited fps and put a heavy load on some computers.
- Reduced the cost of some technologies.
- Increased the number of pelts dropping from animals.
0.7.13
