 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20418925 Edited 17 October 2025 – 13:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLO CHEF'S LET'S FIRE UP THE GRILL! THE BBQ DLC IS OUT NOW!

It was a long journey and lot's of fun to create that great DLC so let' put on our aprons and step outside! The moment we've been waiting for is finally here—the BBQ DLC is officially LIVE, bringing the heat and the fun to your kitchen!

We're talking about a brand new, cosy backyard area, professional grills, and all the tools you need to become a Grill Master.

Get ready to tackle:

  • New Ingredients & Equipment: Briskets, Ribs, Chicken, Charcoal Grills, Deep Fryers, and more!

  • Authentic BBQ Mechanics: Grill your meat to perfection and manage your fire!

  • 60+ New Recipes: From juicy burgers to slow-smoked ribs.

This is the most original expansion of the Cooking Simulator universe yet, and we can't wait to see your grillhouse creations (or kitchen disasters!).

What's the first thing you're going to grill? Let us know in Discord [#cs-general] or here on STEAM

https://discordapp.com/channels/493742253345472512/1332276909954039849

HAPPY GRILLING CHEF'S

AND HUGE THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal Cooking Simulator Windows Depot 641321
  • Loading history…
Windows steamglobalDLC 1168680 Cooking Simulator - Cooking with Food Network (1168680) Depot Depot 1168680
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 1227350 Cooking Simulator - Cakes and Cookies (1227350) Depot Depot 1227350
  • Loading history…
Windows steamglobalDLC 1400460 Cooking Simulator - Pizza (1400460) Depot Depot 1400460
  • Loading history…
Windows steamglobalDLC 1575660 Cooking Simulator - Shelter (1575660) Depot Depot 1575660
  • Loading history…
Windows steamglobalDLC 2655000 Depot 2655000
  • Loading history…
Windows steamglobalDLC 3218770 Depot 3218770
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link