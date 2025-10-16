HELLO CHEF'S LET'S FIRE UP THE GRILL! THE BBQ DLC IS OUT NOW!

It was a long journey and lot's of fun to create that great DLC so let' put on our aprons and step outside! The moment we've been waiting for is finally here—the BBQ DLC is officially LIVE, bringing the heat and the fun to your kitchen!

We're talking about a brand new, cosy backyard area, professional grills, and all the tools you need to become a Grill Master.

Get ready to tackle:

New Ingredients & Equipment: Briskets, Ribs, Chicken, Charcoal Grills, Deep Fryers, and more!

Authentic BBQ Mechanics: Grill your meat to perfection and manage your fire!

60+ New Recipes: From juicy burgers to slow-smoked ribs.

This is the most original expansion of the Cooking Simulator universe yet, and we can't wait to see your grillhouse creations (or kitchen disasters!).

What's the first thing you're going to grill? Let us know in Discord [#cs-general] or here on STEAM

https://discordapp.com/channels/493742253345472512/1332276909954039849

HAPPY GRILLING CHEF'S

AND HUGE THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US