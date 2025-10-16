Fix checkpoint issue which can make the ending significantly easier
Thank you to uberhungrypanda for helping us spot this live on stream!
Improve timed puzzle so it can be triggered in another way
Slight improvement to dialogue during the timed puzzle
Added a photo sensitivity warning
Make it easier to interact with a particular object during the timed puzzle
Minor level fixes
Patch 1.3.2
