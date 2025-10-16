 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20418900 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix checkpoint issue which can make the ending significantly easier

    • Thank you to uberhungrypanda for helping us spot this live on stream!

  • Improve timed puzzle so it can be triggered in another way

  • Slight improvement to dialogue during the timed puzzle

  • Added a photo sensitivity warning

  • Make it easier to interact with a particular object during the timed puzzle

  • Minor level fixes

Depot 3983921
