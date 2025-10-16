Hello Players,

Mega Update is Live now and I have mentioned everything below What's New and Updated :)

What's New ?

1. Added +5 minutes new adventure

Remembered the duck you found at the boat ? It's not a normal duckky now!

Remembered the poor ptero taken down by a jet ? He transformed now!

2. Added Multiple Languages Support

Added Multiple Languages so that you can enjoy it in your own language without any hesitations in understanding and reading.

Languages added:

German French Russian Simplified Chinese Spanish



Note: There may be some errors or mistakes but if you find any mistakes or should be improved then please comment below and I will solve that problem. It's translated by real humans and no AI.

What's Fixed ?



1. Fixed that boat bug where you are under the map, I fixed that many times but still was happening so I changed the whole code and I promise it will not happen again.

If still happens then please comment below but there's almost 0% chances it will happen.



2. For those who were finding it difficult to find the rock near the campfire, I made that thing easy too so that you can see it easily.



(If any other problems you are facing or suggestions please comment below and I will look into it)





Offered 40% Discount for limited time so that new players can try and play my game and enjoy the new update!

Thanks for reading and supporting me, there are more things to come in future updates ;)

