 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20418831 Edited 16 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over, shopkeepers:

Faire Trade is available NOW on Steam in Early Access!

Watch the launch trailer:

Today, you can open your shop doors and start discovering the world of Faire Trade.

This Early Access launch marks the beginning of an exciting development journey with you, the wonderful shopkeeping community. As with Winkeltje, we'll keep working on and developing Faire Trade throughout Early Access and build towards greatness. Your feedback and ideas will help shape new features and improvements as we work towards 1.0.

What's in the game today:

  • The full shopkeeping loop where you can buy, craft, stock, and sell

  • Character creation and customization

  • Employees

  • Shop customization and expansion

  • Home customization and expansion

  • Explore the village

  • Farm your own crops

  • Dynamic product pricing

  • Room system

  • Events

  • Hundreds of products spread across categories like: tool/weapon/armor smithing, pottery, music, farming, resource trading, and swindling.

What we're still working on:

  • The story

  • Controller support

  • New crafting specializations

  • Reintroducing products and crafting of Winkeltje in exciting new ways

  • And much more...

After launch we expect to roll out hotfixes and bug fixes to address issues that prevent people from playing. After that we'll focus on stabilizing the core experience with additional bug fixes to reduce friction in the player experience, improve performance, and polish where this is most needed. Once everything stabilizes we really need to catch up on a bunch of technical debt that accrued over these past months. Once all of that is done and dusted, we are very excited to start cracking on new content and features to add to the game. Of course, we'll keep you updated with progress. We hope to release a patch every month or so.

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted, playtested, and supported us so far. This milestone is all thanks to you, and we can't wait to see what you build.

Now go out there and build your dream shop!

Join the community:


Discord Reddit X / Twitter BlueSky Instagram Facebook

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link