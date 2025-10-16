The wait is over, shopkeepers:
Faire Trade is available NOW on Steam in Early Access!
Watch the launch trailer:
Today, you can open your shop doors and start discovering the world of Faire Trade.
This Early Access launch marks the beginning of an exciting development journey with you, the wonderful shopkeeping community. As with Winkeltje, we'll keep working on and developing Faire Trade throughout Early Access and build towards greatness. Your feedback and ideas will help shape new features and improvements as we work towards 1.0.
What's in the game today:
The full shopkeeping loop where you can buy, craft, stock, and sell
Character creation and customization
Employees
Shop customization and expansion
Home customization and expansion
Explore the village
Farm your own crops
Dynamic product pricing
Room system
Events
Hundreds of products spread across categories like: tool/weapon/armor smithing, pottery, music, farming, resource trading, and swindling.
What we're still working on:
The story
Controller support
New crafting specializations
Reintroducing products and crafting of Winkeltje in exciting new ways
And much more...
After launch we expect to roll out hotfixes and bug fixes to address issues that prevent people from playing. After that we'll focus on stabilizing the core experience with additional bug fixes to reduce friction in the player experience, improve performance, and polish where this is most needed. Once everything stabilizes we really need to catch up on a bunch of technical debt that accrued over these past months. Once all of that is done and dusted, we are very excited to start cracking on new content and features to add to the game. Of course, we'll keep you updated with progress. We hope to release a patch every month or so.
Thank you to everyone who wishlisted, playtested, and supported us so far. This milestone is all thanks to you, and we can't wait to see what you build.
Now go out there and build your dream shop!