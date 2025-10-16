The wait is over, shopkeepers:

Faire Trade is available NOW on Steam in Early Access!

Today, you can open your shop doors and start discovering the world of Faire Trade.

This Early Access launch marks the beginning of an exciting development journey with you, the wonderful shopkeeping community. As with Winkeltje, we'll keep working on and developing Faire Trade throughout Early Access and build towards greatness. Your feedback and ideas will help shape new features and improvements as we work towards 1.0.

What's in the game today:

The full shopkeeping loop where you can buy, craft, stock, and sell

Character creation and customization

Employees

Shop customization and expansion

Home customization and expansion

Explore the village

Farm your own crops

Dynamic product pricing

Room system

Events

Hundreds of products spread across categories like: tool/weapon/armor smithing, pottery, music, farming, resource trading, and swindling.

What we're still working on:

The story

Controller support

New crafting specializations

Reintroducing products and crafting of Winkeltje in exciting new ways

And much more...

After launch we expect to roll out hotfixes and bug fixes to address issues that prevent people from playing. After that we'll focus on stabilizing the core experience with additional bug fixes to reduce friction in the player experience, improve performance, and polish where this is most needed. Once everything stabilizes we really need to catch up on a bunch of technical debt that accrued over these past months. Once all of that is done and dusted, we are very excited to start cracking on new content and features to add to the game. Of course, we'll keep you updated with progress. We hope to release a patch every month or so.

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted, playtested, and supported us so far. This milestone is all thanks to you, and we can't wait to see what you build.

Now go out there and build your dream shop!

